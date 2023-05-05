Here’s How You Can Save 50% on TPG’s Mobile Plans

Everything is getting expensive nowadays, from your electricity bill to your health insurance. But it doesn’t have to be. Now, more than ever, many people are jumping from plan to plan in an attempt to cut down costs. So if the next item on your hit list happens to be your month-to-month mobile plan, then TPG’s got a deal for you.

For a limited time, TPG is offering 50 per cent off all of its mobile plans to new members for your first six months. However, you only have until June 1 to take advantage of TPG’s mobile plan offer, so we say jump now.

Every TPG mobile plan deal right now

All of TPG’s mobile plans are already competitively priced in comparison to other Telco providers. But given this deal, TPG is sitting pretty with the best on offer at the moment.

For instance, 25GB of data for $25 per month is already a crackin’ deal. But at half price? Phew, that’s about 50c for 1GB of data and it only gets better from there.

You can upgrade to a larger data plan – say, TPG’s 60GB plan – for $20, which is less than what you’d pay for the 25GB plan at full price. If you don’t need that much data following the trial period, you can always swap over afterwards if $40 per month feels like a pinch.

With the 60GB plan, you’ll also gain access to Vodafone’s 5G network until June 1 if you do choose to run with it.

But don’t forget that TPG’s half-price mobile plans are prepaid and contract-free, so you’re welcome to move back to another provider if you’re not enjoying the experience.

Mobile plans with at least 5GB of data

Let’s see how TPG’s smallest data plan stacks up against other Telcos. At a glance, TPG doesn’t have the cheapest on the board. That’s Optus with its 7GB mobile plan, that’ll set you back. $7 per week.

You’ll see that TPG has a 12GB plan for $10 per month in your first six months, which is a bit more data than most other $10 plans are offering. Even when you bump up to the next data tier, TPG has the edge over most other providers with a 25GB plan for $12.50 per month, while discounted. For the same price, the data allowances of other providers like SpinTel and Moose Mobile come up short (12GB and 17GB, respectively).

Even the other plans don’t really compare at the moment.

Mobile plans with at least 30GB of data

Out of the lot above, TPG is sitting at the top as a result of its half-price offering, featuring its $15 plan with 45GB of data.

Once the six-month period ends, TPG will have some stiff competition, with Kogan offering 40GB of data for $25 per month and SpinTel with 50GB for $35 per month. However, at $40 per month, TPG’s 60GB plan is competitively priced against what other providers are offering.

As we always like to reiterate, once you’ve enjoyed your contract-free plan at the end of the trial, feel free to go on the lookout for your next bargain.