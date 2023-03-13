Are the Circles.Life Pay What You Want Mobile Plans Worth It?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who is constantly capping their data at a great expense, Circles.Life might have a solution to your problems. The telco is currently offering a range of “pay-what-you-want” mobile plans, which, in terms of data to dollar value, are pretty great. These mobile plans start at $5 per month for 5GB of data and top out at $45 per month for 110GB of data.

Here’s how the pay-what-you-want plans from Circles.Life work and how you can nab one.

How do the Circles.Life pay-what-you-want plans work?

Circles.Life’s pay-what-you-want plans are available in $1 increments. The way these plans scale is a bit odd, as the amount of data you receive from dollar to dollar can greatly increase at times. For example, the price difference between 60GB and 101GB of data is only $1 per month. In any case, there’s some great value to be had.

Here are a few of the plans available:

10GB for $10 per month

31GB for $11 per month

40GB for $20 per month

51GB for $26 per month

60GB for $35 per month

101GB for $36 per month

It’s worth noting that these pay-what-you-want plans only last for six months, after which the plan will become one of Circles.Life’s standard mobile plans. What plan it’ll become depends on which pay-what-you-want you’ve chosen, as it’ll become the closest in terms of price and data. For example, the 51GB for $26 per month will become the 50GB for $35 per month plan.

These plans are contract-free, so if you don’t want to stick around after that period ends, you’ll be able to leave the service with no strings attached.

Circles.Life is powered by the Optus 4G Plus network and only offers SIM plans, so BYO phone.

Here are Circles.Life’s standard mobile plans – some of which currently include bonus data and discounted bill offers.

How do Circles.Life’s plans compare to other providers?

Due to the nature of this pay-what-you-want offer, showing how these Circles.Life plans compare with other providers is a bit difficult. To streamline things, we’ve chosen to focus on mobile plans with at least 50GB data.

Most mobile plans that are offering 55GB of data are priced around $20 to $29.80 per month (for the first six months of the respective plans). Comparatively, a 51GB plan from Circles.Life is just $26 per month.

Both Kogan and Dodo are offering 80GB plans for $40 per month. If you spend the same amount with Circles.Life, you’ll get a total monthly data allowance of 105GB. If you still need more data, you can see that Belong and Mate are both offering 100GB plans for $45 per month. For the same price as Circles.Life, you’ll get an extra 10GB per month, bringing your total data allowance up to 110GB.

You can find Circles.Life’s pay-what-you-want plans here.