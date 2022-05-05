The News Of Tomorrow, Today

You Can Get a 10GB SIM-Only Mobile Plan For Just $10 a Month

Alex Choros

Published 32 mins ago: May 5, 2022 at 10:10 am -
Filed to:australia
sim onlySouthern Phonetelco
Until recently, $10 didn’t buy you much when it came to SIM-only mobile plans. You’d be lucky to get more than a single gigabyte. Fortunately, plans on the cheaper end of the spectrum are getting better and better, and Southern Phone is running a hell of a SIM-only deal.

You’ll pay $10 per month to get 10GB for your first six months, after which your bill will rise to $15 per month. Even at full price, that’s still quite competitive with the broader market.

Southern Phone’s plan is contract-free, so you can always leave after the discount runs out.

When compared to the budget plan competition, Southern Phone stacks up well.

Here’s a look at plans with at least 1GB of data:

Your cheapest option is Dodo, where you’ll get 2GB for $8 per month for your first six months, and $10 per month thereafter. Moose Mobile has a 6GB plan for $8.80 per month for your first six months, and $14.80 per month thereafter. Both are powered by the Optus networks.

Also coming in at $10 per month is iiNet and Internode, where you’ll get 8GB. After your first six months, this jumps up to $19.99 per month. Both are powered by the Vodafone network.

When you exclude plans with promotional discounts, Circles.Life has the largest data allowance for a $10 plan that will stay at $10 per month. Your money will buy you 5GB. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

And if you want more data, you could look at SpinTel. You’ll get 17GB for $12 per month for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $20 per month. Once again, SpinTel is on the Optus network.

Southern Phone’s SIM-only deal is too good to look past, however.

Southern Phone is powered by the Optus 4G network. It was launched as a regional focused telco, but was acquired by AGL Energy at the end of 2019.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

