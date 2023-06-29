Moose Mobile’s New SIM-Only Mobile Plans Aren’t Wildly Different, but They Are Tempting

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Moose Mobile has messed around with its roster of mobile plans this month, changing up the prices, promotions and inclusions for its SIM-only plans.

Moose Mobile plans

If you’re after the short version and already enticed by the idea of a cheap SIM-only mobile plan made even cheaper by a full year of promo pricing, check out the widget below for the lowdown on the new Moose Mobile lineup.

As for whether or not these changed prices provide more or less value than their predecessors, the answer will vary based on which specific plan you’re looking at.

The Moose 9 SIM Only Plan has gone up from its previous $14.80 per month to an even $15 per month. However, if you sign up using the widget above, you’ll score your first twelve months for $9 per month instead. This mobile plan includes standard calls and texts plus 9GB of monthly data and is powered by the Optus 4G network.

Other Optus network plans

For a sense of how it compares to other cheap mobile plans on the Optus network around that same low-end price, check out the widget below.

The Moose 11 SIM Only plan has been bumped up even higher in price, but that change comes with an increase in the number of gigabytes it gets you each month. Where its predecessor asked you to pay $17.80 for 12GB each month, you’re now looking at $19 for 16 GB each month.

This plan also includes standard calls and is powered by the Optus network. As with Moose Mobile’s cheapest mobile plan, you’ll also be able to score this one at a reduced price if you sign up via the widget above. Doing so means getting this one for a cheaper rate of $11 per month for the first twelve months.

For a sense of how that compares to other cheap mobile plans on the Optus network around the same price, check out the widget below.

Meanwhile, the Moose 16 SIM-only plan is almost the same as it was before. It’s now priced at an even $24 per month rather than $23.80 per month and includes a 200GB data bank in addition to standard calls, text and 25GB of monthly data powered by the Optus network.

As with the other SIM-only plans it offers, Moose Mobile will knock $8 per month off the cost of this one for the first twelve months. For a sense of how this plan compares to other cheap mobile plans on the Optus network around that same price, check out the widget below.

As opposed to many of the other plans listed here, Moose Mobile has opted to make its Moose 21 SIM-only plan cheaper rather than more expensive. Previously, this one weighed in with a standard monthly price of $29.80 per month. It now starts at just $29 per month, excluding any promo pricing or discounts.

This Moose Mobile plan includes the same 40GB it did before, plus standard calls and text, 200GB of data banking and $200 in international call credit. As with the rest, it’s powered by the Optus 4G network and you score $8 off the price for the first twelve months when you sign up.

Here’s a quick rundown of how it compares to other plans on Optus’ network that include that much data.

Pricing for the Moose 27 SIM-only plan has gone in the opposite direction. It used to be marked at $34.80 per month but is now a keen $35 per month despite including the same 55GB of monthly data. This plan also includes standard calls and text, 200GB of data banking, $300 in international call credit and is powered by the Optus 4G network.

Here’s a quick rundown of how it compares to other plans on Optus’ network that include that much data.

Last, but not least, there’s the Moose Mobile 37 SIM-only plan. This one has increased from $44.80 per month to $45 per month. However, the data allowance of Moose Mobile’s most expensive SIM-only option has increased significantly from 70GB per month to 100GB per month and you can still save $8 on that increased price for the first twelve months.

Powered by the Optus 4G network, this plan also includes standard calls and text, 200GB of data banking and $400 in international call credit. Here’s a quick snapshot of how it compares to the alternatives with at least 100GB of monthly data.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.