Here’s Every 5G Mobile Plan Currently Available in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In the three or so years since 5G arrived in the country, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone have rolled out bits of their networks across the country. Despite remaining on the pricier side, 5G phone plans in Australia are becoming more and more common.

However, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone aren’t the only providers offering 5G phone plans in Australia. Smaller providers like Aussie Broadband, Southern Phone, Belong, Exetel and Spintel have also jumped on 5G as Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), meaning they lease space on phone networks owned by the aforementioned Big Three.

For the moment, 5G phone plans are a bit pricier than standard 4G phone plans in Australia, but we’ll likely see that change as 5G plans become more common.

Before you access a 5G network, you’ll need a 5G-capable mobile plan and a 5G-capable phone. To help you acquire one, or even both of these, we’ve rounded up all the Australian telcos currently offering 5G plans, along with every 5G-capable phone on the market.

5G plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Telstra 5G mobile plans

Telstra only offers four 5G-capable phone plans in Australia. Here’s how much each plan costs and what you get with each plan:

Telstra $60 Prepaid Mobile: $60 per month for 65GB

$60 per month for 65GB Telstra Upfront Mobile Phone Plan Basic: $58 per month for 40GB data

$58 per month for 40GB data Telstra Upfront Mobile Phone Plan Essential: $68 per month for 180GB data

$68 per month for 180GB data Telstra Upfront Mobile Phone Plan Premium: $89 per month for 300GB data

The Upfront plans are offered without any contracts and you can bundle in a 5G-capable handset at the checkout.

Optus 5G mobile plans

Optus offers five 5G capable plans on its network. Here’s how much you’ll spend on each:

Optus Small Choice Plus Plan: $49 per month for 30GB data

$49 per month for 30GB data Optus Medium Choice Plus Plan: $59 per month for 100GB data

$59 per month for 100GB data Optus Large Choice Plus Plan: $69 per month for 220GB data

$69 per month for 220GB data Optus Plus Promo Plan: $69 per month for 500GB data ($89 per month after the first 12 months; available until July 9)

$69 per month for 500GB data ($89 per month after the first 12 months; available until July 9) Optus Extra Large Choice Plus Plan: $89 per month for 360GB data

Like with Telstra, you can bundle a phone with your purchase at the checkout. Optus phone plans have no contracts.

Vodafone 5G mobile plans

Often seen as the cheapest of the big three, Vodafone also offers 5G plans on its postpaid plans (although not on its prepaid plans). Here’s how much you’ll spend on a 5G phone plan from Vodafone:

Vodafone Small SIM-Only Plan: $45 per month for 40GB data

$45 per month for 40GB data Vodafone Medium SIM-Only Plan: $55 per month for 150GB data

$55 per month for 150GB data Vodafone Small SIM-Only Plan: $65 per month for 300GB data

MVNOs with 5G mobile plans

Aldi Mobile 5G mobile plans

Aldi currently offers a single plan with 5G connectivity, which is powered by the Telstra network. This plan will set you back $55 per month, and you’ll get 240GB of data per recharge for the first six months (120GB of data thereafter).

Amaysim Phone 5G mobile plans

Amaysim is an MVNO on the Optus network, which is offering 5G access across three of its mobile plans. Both the 32GB and 80GB plans have download speeds capped at 100Mbps, while the 120GB plan is capped at 150Mbps.

If you sign up for either the 32GB plan before July 31, you’ll also receive an extra 8GB of data on your first renewal, which will also be discounted down to $12. The 80GB plan has a somewhat similar offer, where you first renewal will only cost you $18.

Amaysim Unlimited 32GB Plan : $30 per 28 day renewal for 32GB data

: $30 per 28 day renewal for 32GB data Amaysim Unlimited 80GB Plan : $40 per 28 day renewal for 80GB data

: $40 per 28 day renewal for 80GB data Amaysim Unlimited 120GB Plan: $50 per 28 day renewal for 120GB data

Aussie Broadband 5G mobile plans

Aussie Broadband was one of the first MVNO adopters of 5G, using the Optus network, which it also uses for its 4G plans. Although Aussie Broadband’s mobile phone operation is a lot smaller than the big three, you’ll still find three 5G phone plans available. Here’s how much you’ll spend on a 5G Aussie Broadband mobile plan:

Aussie Broadband 30GB Plan: $45 per month for 30GB data

$45 per month for 30GB data Aussie Broadband 80GB Plan: $60 per month for 80GB data

$60 per month for 80GB data Aussie Broadband 200GB Plan: $70 per month for 200GB data

Belong 5G mobile plans

Telstra’s smaller telco and internet provider Belong is now selling 5G connectivity as a part of all of its mobile plans, though there is a catch.

Belong’s 5G SIM-only plans are capped to speeds of 100Mbps. 5G networks can hit speeds over 1Gbps in ideal conditions, so you’re not going to get the same kind of speed benefit on these plans. Here are the plans:

Belong 20GB mobile plan: $25 per month for 20GB data

$25 per month for 20GB data Belong 40GB mobile plan: $35 per month for 40GB data

$35 per month for 40GB data Belong 100GB mobile plan: $45 per month for 100GB data

$45 per month for 100GB data Belong 160GB mobile plan: $55 per month for 160GB data

Exetel 5G mobile plans

Exetel, which is powered by the Telstra network, is currently offering a single mobile plan with 5G access. It costs $60 per 30-day renewal, and you’ll get 240GB of data for your first six recharges, and then 120GB thereafter.

Lebara 5G mobile plans

Lebara, which is powered by the Vodafone network, added 5G support to its two biggest mobile plans earlier this year. Here’s how much you’ll spend with Lebara’s 5G plans:

Extra Large Plan: $49.90 per month for 80GB data

$49.90 per month for 80GB data XXL Plan: $69.90 per month for 100GB data

MATE 5G mobile plans

MATE currently has two offers going for its single 5G plan. If you sign up before July 31, your data capacity will be doubled for the first six months of your connection (24oGB, up from 120GB). Your first month with MATE will also only set you back $1, instead of the standard $45 per month. To get either of these deals, you’ll need to use the promo code TRYMATE.

MATE is powered by the Telstra network, and its download speeds are capped at 250Mbps.

Numobile 5G mobile plans

Much like MATE, Numobile is also offering to double your data allowance for the first six months of your connection. So you’ll have 240GB to work with before it drops back down to 120GB once the promo period ends. This offer is available until July 31 and will set you back $55 per month.

Numobile is powered by the Telstra network, and its 4G and 5G download speeds are capped at 250Mbps.

Southern Phone 5G mobile plans

Another MVNO that offers 5G phone plans is Southern Phone (three of them, in fact). Southern Phone operates on the Optus network. Here’s how much you’ll spend:

Southern Small Plan: $50 per month for 30GB data

$50 per month for 30GB data Southern Medium Plan: $60 per month for 80GB data

$60 per month for 80GB data Southern Larger Plan: $70 per month for 220GB data

Spintel 5G mobile plans

Another MVNO that got in on 5G phone plans early (via the Optus network) is Spintel. Although this smaller provider only offers one 5G-capable phone plan, it’s still one of the only providers in the country offering 5G mobile connectivity. This plan will set you back $56 per month for 120GB of data.

Superloop 5G mobile plans

Superloop is another MVNO with access to the Telstra 5G network that’s offering to double your data cap for the first six months you’re connected. This plan will set you back $60 per 30-day renewal.

Superloop also has a data rollover feature, to a maximum capacity of 500GB.

Tangerine 5G mobile plans

Typically seen as one of the cheapest NBN providers in Australia, Tangerine is offering a 60GB plan with 5G connectivity on the Telstra network, with download speeds capped at 250Mbps, for $54.90 per month. Additionally, new mobile services on Tangerine’s 32GB, 42GB and 100GB plans are subject to the earlier mentioned Telstra 5G trial.

Woolworths 5G mobile plans

Woolworths, which is also powered by the Telstra network, is yet another provider offering to double your data for the first six months of your connection (240GB, up from 120GB). This plan will set you back $59 per month and comes with the added perk of knocking 10 per cent off your grocery shop once per month.

Every 5G capable phone in Australia

Despite 5G phone plans not being that far along yet in Australia, 5G-capable smartphones are widely available. It’s easy to pick up a 5G phone plan in Australia now, and with the big names all committed to 5G handsets from here on out (including Apple, Samsung, Google and OPPO), we’ll likely only see a few more non-5G phones before 5G takes over from 4G.

If we listed off every 5G-capable smartphone in Australia, we’d be here all day. For that reason, we’ve decided to compile all the big-name 5G phones, just to give you some assurance that either your current phone or your next phone is capable of 5G. Keep in mind that there are likely more 5G-capable phones out there than this list would indicate.

The following phones are 5G-capable:

When you’re shopping around, make sure you keep an eye out for 5G connectivity. While lots of phones are 5G-capable in Australia, it’s better to be safe than sorry, so just make sure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published.

If you want to stay up to date on new 5G phone plans in Australia, give this page a bookmark and check in every now and then. We’ll be updating it when new plans roll out. If we’ve missed a plan, let us know.