These Are the Cheapest Mobile Plans Available Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While big mobile providers like Telstra and Optus may have pretty pricey phone plans, they aren’t the only options in town. If you’ve got your own phone, swapping to a smaller provider with a SIM-only plan is the best way to save money on a mobile plan. Smaller providers – also known as MVNOs – are powered by the same networks as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, but tend to offer much cheaper mobile plans.

This is because they have lower overheads, smaller advertising budgets, don’t always stock handsets, and tend to be a more barebones affair. You’re getting data, talk, and text with these plans, and not much more.

If you feel like you’re currently paying for more than you need with your current phone plan, or you want a more affordable option for the same amount of data, here are some of the cheapest mobile plans around right now.

Here are the cheapest mobile phone plans in Australia

Cheap mobile plans under $10 per month

Moose Mobile currently has the cheapest mobile plans you can get, at $8.80 per month for your first year, which includes a 6GB data allowance. Once your first year is up, you’ll pay $14.80 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you can always leave when the discount runs out. Moose is powered by the Optus network.

TPG is another solid choice, and the telco is currently running a 50 per cent off discount for new customers. That means you’ll get 12GB for $10 per month for your first six months, and then pay $20 per month thereafter. TPG is powered by the Vodafone network.

Circles.Life is also worth considering. Instead of a price discount, the telco is offering to double your data allowance for the first 12 months of your connection. That means you’ll get 10GB for $10 per month during your entire first year. When the year is up, you’ll go back down to a 5GB allowance but still pay $10 per month. To get this deal, use the promo code UPSIZED10. Circles.Life is powered by the Optus network.

Cheap mobile plans under $20 per month

When it comes to phone plans under $20, Moose Mobile is once again a solid contender for the cheapest option. You’ll get 12GB of data for $11.80 per month for your first year, which then reverts to $17.80 per month thereafter.

SpinTel is also worth considering. A 17GB plan will set you back $12 per month for your first six months, and $20 per month thereafter. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

TPG is a great pick for those who want a little extra data each month. Its 25GB phone plan will set you back $12.50 per month for your first six months, and $25 per month thereafter. If you’re an existing TPG internet customer, the full rate drops to $20 per month.

If you’d prefer to keep the cost of your phone bill under $20, even at full price, Catch is also offering a mobile plan with some solid data to dollar value. While it doesn’t have any promotions available, you’ll be paying $15 per 30-day renewal for 18GB of data.

Cheap mobile plans under $30 per month

As we move up the price scale, you start to get access to Telstra-powered providers, like Tangerine. The telco isn’t currently running any introductory offers, so you’ll pay $24.90 per month for 22GB of data.

MATE has an almost identical plan to Tangerine, where you’d usually be looking at $25 per month for a 22GB data allowance. However, MATE is currently running an introductory offer where your first three months with the telco will only cost you $1 per month. As far as cheap mobile phone plans go, you can’t really get better than that.

Woolworths Mobile also has a similar plan – 22GB at $25 per month – but the provided will throw in a bonus offer where you can save 10 per cent on your grocery shop once per month.

If you want a lot of data for under $30, then take a look at Kogan Mobile which has a 40GB plan for $25 per month. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone network.

Lastly, if you want 5G, Telstra’s own budget brand Belong offers a 20GB plan for $25 per month. This plan has 5G connectivity but has speeds capped to 100Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.