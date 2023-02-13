What Is an MVNO and How Can You Score a Cheap Mobile Plan Through One

While Optus, Telstra and Vodafone are the big providers in Australia when it comes to mobile plans, that doesn’t mean they’re the only game in town. Typically referred to as Mobile Virtual Network Operators, or MVNOs, these are smaller providers that use the same mobile networks as the big guys – they just don’t own them.

If you’re looking to change up your mobile plan, these smaller providers usually offer better deals that include more data for less money. Here are the best entry-level mobile plans for MVNOs that use the Optus, Telstra and Vodafone networks.

What is an MVNO?

MVNOs buy wholesale access to the Telstra, Optus or Vodafone network and then resell it themselves – often at a lower price.

Since MVNOs tend to have lower overheads, smaller marketing budgets and don’t have brick-and-mortar stores, you tend to find mobile plans with better data for dollars than what you’d get with their parent network.

Better yet, most MVNO plans are contract-free these days. This means there’s no risk in trying a smaller provider. If you swap telco and you’re not happy, you don’t need to stay around. It also means you can always change again if a better deal comes around.

Also remember that you can always keep your phone number when you change providers, no matter how often you swap. Your number is protected by law, and your current telco needs to transfer it to your new provider when you switch. Or if you don’t want it, you can always get a new number to go with your new plan.

How MVNO mobile plans compare to their parent provider

Optus vs. Optus MVNOs

Many of the best mobile deals around come from Optus-powered MVNOs. When it comes to postpaid plans, SpinTel is offering 50GB for $20 per month if you’re a new customer. This deal lasts for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $35 per month, which still isn’t bad.

Alternatively, Moose Mobile currently has a plan where you’ll get 25GB of data for $16.80 per month. This pricing lasts for your first year, after which you’ll pay $23.80 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you can always swap providers after the discount runs out.

For comparison, Optus‘ SIM-only plans start at $49 per month for 30GB.

Telstra vs. Telstra MVNOs

Nowhere is the difference in price between a telco and its MVNOs clearer than when it comes to Telstra. Telstra‘s non-prepaid SIM-only plans start at $58 per month for 40GB.

Alternatively, for $25 per month on numobile or Woolworths Mobile you can get 44GB of data. This offer runs for the first six months of your connection, and your data cap will drop to 22GB after this period ends.

Telstra’s budget brand Belong offers similar value, where you’ll pay $25 per month for 20GB.

Vodafone vs. Vodafone MVNOs

Vodafone has a smaller MVNO contingent that’s largely made up of sister companies including TPG, iiNet, felix, and Lebara. Kogan is the main exception, and even then, support is managed directly by Vodafone.

To start, TPG is offering 25GB of data for $12.50 for your first six months, and $25 per month thereafter.

If you need more data, iiNet will do 40GB for $15 per month for your first six months. This rises to $29.99 per month after your first six months, but that’s still a solid offer. If you’re an iiNet internet customer, you’ll also get a bonus 80GB on this plan.

Felix is a rather interesting Vodafone MVNO that has a unique proposition: you’ll pay $35 per month for unlimited data capped at speeds of 20Mbps. That’s similar to an NBN 25 connection and still more than fast enough for most mobile activities. You can currently get your first month for free if you use the promo code FELIX. This offer runs until 31 March.

Vodafone’s cheapest SIM-only postpaid plan will set you back $40 per month with 30GB.

What you miss out with an MVNO

There are naturally still reasons to consider a major provider. The most pertinent is if you’re also after a new phone. MVNOs don’t typically sell handsets, or when they do, it’s a much smaller range. Woolworths Mobile stocks Samsung and OPPO devices, but not much else, for example.

Most MVNOs don’t offer international roaming, and when they do, it’s a lot more expensive than what you’d pay on the parent network.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.