Here’s How You Can Get an eSIM With Telstra, Optus or Vodafone

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen increasingly more phones allow for eSIM – a digital version of the physical SIM. While initially somewhat of a hassle, the process of getting an eSIM has become a lot easier, with more and more providers offering it as an option. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all have eSIM functionality, but installation varies slightly across each provider.

If you’re interested in getting rid of physical SIM cards, here’s how to install an eSIM through each telco – along with the prepaid and postpaid plans being offered by each.

Vodafone eSIMs

With Vodafone, an eSIM is generally installed on a device via a QR code using the My Vodafone app. Once you’ve logged onto the My Vodafone app, select ‘Swap My SIM’ and then follow the prompts until you’re given the eSIM option.

When it comes to installation you will need to:

Add the mobile plan in your device settings

Scan the QR code (which will need to be displayed on a different device or as a printout)

Enter the four-digit confirmation

Wait for the activation

The above will vary slightly on each device due to differences between phone brands. Vodafone has a detailed set-up process for each main brand over on its website. It currently offers the feature on compatible Apple, Samsung, Google and OPPO devices.

If you currently have a prepaid or postpaid plan with Vodafone, you’re able to swap your current sim for an eSIM. Here are some quick steps if you’re setting things up on an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy.

iOS (on the same phone)

Go to ‘Settings’, tap ‘Mobile’ and then select your phone number under ‘Mobile Plans’

Choose ‘Convert to SIM’ and follow the prompts

Your eSIM should be active within 15 minutes

iOS (on a different phone)

Go to ‘Settings’, tap ‘Mobile’, select ‘Add Mobile Plan’ and then follow the prompts

Your eSIM should be active within 15 minutes

Android

Open the My Vodafone app, tap ‘Your Plans’ and select ‘Swap my SIM’

Follow the prompts and make sure you select ‘eSIM’ when asked about transferring your current SIM

Vodafone will email you a QR code, which you’ll need to scan and then enter the four-digit ‘eSIM Confirmation Code’

Wait a few minutes and then proceed to set up your eSIM

Vodafone’s prepaid eSIM plans

Vodafone’s postpaid eSIM plans

Telstra eSIMs

With Telstra, whether you’re a new customer or pre-existing, you’ll need to use the My Telstra app to set up your eSIM.

If you already have a prepaid plan with Telstra, you can activate an eSIM using the My Telstra app. Provided your device is compatible, all you need to do is go to the ‘Services’ section, select ‘Buy a Pre-Paid plan on eSIM’ and then follow the prompts from there.

If you currently have one of Telstra’s postpaid mobile plans, you’ll need to revisit a Telstra store to activate your eSIM.

If you’re switching from a physical SIM to an eSIM – for both a prepaid and postpaid plan – the process is fairly similar and straightforward. Once again, open the My Telstra app, select ‘Services’ and then ‘Transfer or restore eSIM’. Just follows the prompts from there and you’ll be good to go.

It currently offers the feature on compatible Apple, Samsung, Google and OPPO devices.

Telstra’s prepaid eSIM plans

Telstra’s postpaid eSIM plans

Optus eSIMs

If you currently have a prepaid or postpaid SIM plan with Optus but want to swap over to an eSIM, you’ll either need to call the provider or head into a store.

If you’re a new customer, you can sign up for an eSIM over the phone or in-store as well, but you also have a few extra options – although there are some restrictions. Currently, you can only use the My Optus app to sign up for an eSIM with a prepaid Optus Flex plan. Meanwhile, only postpaid mobile plans are available online.

Once you have your eSim, you’ll need to use the My Optus app to install it. Optus has a detailed set-up process for each main brand over on its website, but here are the basics:

Open the My Optus app, select ‘Account’, ‘eSIM’ and then ‘Set up my eSIM’

‘Download eSIM’, ‘Set Up Mobile Plan’ and follow the prompts until your eSIM beings downloading

Restart your device, or restart your service by toggling airplane mode on and off, and you should be connected within 15 minutes

It currently offers the feature on compatible Apple, Samsung and Google devices.

Optus’ prepaid eSIM plans

Optus’ postpaid eSIM plans

eSIM compatible phones in Australia

If you’re interested in eSIM, here are some of the most popular devices in Australia that offer that feature.

Apple : iPhone XS / XR and newer

: iPhone XS / XR and newer Samsung : Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Note 20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer

: Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Note 20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer Google: Pixel 3a and newer

It’s worth noting that not all plans are compatible with every phone that offers an eSIM feature. For example, Telstra doesn’t list the Google Pixel 3a as a compatible device while Vodafone does.