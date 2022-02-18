iiNet Is Halving the Cost of Its SIM-Only Plans

If you’re looking to score a great deal on a SIM-only mobile plan, iiNet is currently offering 50 per cent off its entire range for your first six months.
The standout offer is a 40GB plan where you’ll pay $15 per month for your first half-year, and then $29.99 per month. Even at a full price, it’s a pretty competitive deal.
If you’re already an iiNet internet customer, you’ll get a bonus 80GB on top, taking you to a total allowance of 120GB.
Here are iiNet’s SIM-only mobile plans:
All iiNet plans are contract-free, so you’re free to leave when the discount runs out if you don’t want to pay full price. Or earlier, if you’re not happy with the service.
iiNet SIM-only plans are powered by the Vodafone network. It doesn’t have access to 5G connectivity, however.
Here’s how iiNet’s 40GB plan compares to the rest of the market:
Circles.Life has a promo of its own where you’ll get 50GB for $18 per month, but only for your first three months. After your discount runs out, the plan reverts to 30GB for $25 per month. To get this deal, you’ll need to use the promo code CHEEKY50 by March 1. Circles.Life is powered by the Optus network.
Moose Mobile also has a 40GB plan, where you’ll pay $25.80 per month for your first year. This goes up to $29.80 per month thereafter. Moose Mobile is also powered by the Optus network.
If you’re looking for a Telstra-powered provider, Belong is your cheapest postpaid choice for a plan with at least 40GB, charging $35 per month.
All of the above plans are also contract-free.
Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.