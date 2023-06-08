Gomo Isn’t Taking Any New Customers, but These Other Optus Providers Are

Those gearing up for a swap to Gomo are out of luck, but there are plenty of other providers out there that use the Optus network. As of this month, the Optus-backed rival to Belong and Felix Mobile is no longer taking new customers.

According to the Gomo website, the provider will undergo some changes in the next few months and isn’t accepting any new customers during this period. Existing customers are unaffected for now. Those who signed up recently have until the 10th of July to activate their service.

If you were thinking of switching to Gomo and are now out of luck, the good news is that while this particular MVNO is going dark for a bit there are plenty of other good Optus-powered providers out there.

SIM-only plans by providers on the Optus network

Whether you were looking to change to or from Gomo, check out the widget below for a quick round-up of the cheapest SIM-only mobile plans on the Optus network with at least 10GB of data.

If you’re after the closest alternative to Gomo’s $25 subscription plan, there are two potential plans you’ll want to consider. The first of these is the Amaysim Unlimited 32GB Plan. This prepaid mobile plan comes with unlimited data banking, standard calls and text, international calls to 28 destinations and 32GB of data per month.

If you sign up before the 25th of June, you’ll get an extra 12GB on that first recharge and you’ll pay just $10 rather than the usual $30 per month.

The other option you might want to think about is the Optus Flex Prepaid $40 SIM. This one includes unlimited calls and text, calls to 13 international locations, 200GB of data rollover and 40GB to use each month.

If you sign up online before the 14th of June, you’ll be able to snag your first recharge for $15 rather than the usual $40. That’s less than half the regular price, though the latter does kick in from your second recharge onwards.

Of course, if you’re after something with a more consistent price rather than one that starts small and creeps upward, then it might be worth taking a look at the Yomojo Unlimited Voice & SMS plan.

With a standard price of $29.90 per month, this prepaid mobile plan comes with 40GB of data per month. It’s a provider that’s powered by the Optus network and while there aren’t any international calls or data banking inclusions here, you do have the option to save more by doing a family bundle.

If you bundle two Yomojo mobile plans together, you’ll save 5% on the total cost. The more you bundle, the more you’ll save up to a maximum of 15 per cent.

For a quick round-up of other mobile plans that support family bundles and data sharing, check out the widget below.

Fergus Halliday is s journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.