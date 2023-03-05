NBN Not Cutting It? Consider 5G Home Internet

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

5G home internet is becoming an increasingly viable alternative to the NBN, and in many cases, it’s cheaper too. TPG, for example, charges $59.99 for its cheapest 5G home internet plan, while it charges $74.99 per month for its NBN 50 plan with equivalent speeds. $15 per month is a solid saving.

If you’re looking to ditch the NBN and maybe save a little cash in the process, we’re going to look at the cheapest 5G home internet plans around right now.

Cheap 5G home internet plans with 50Mbps speeds

Entry-level 5G home internet plans with 50Mbps speeds (the same as an NBN 50 plan) are fairly similar, and you’ll only find them on the Vodafone 5G network.

Optus is the cheapest option in this speed bracket right now, thanks to a promotional discount. You’ll get your first month free, and then pay $59 per month for the following six months. After the discount is up, your price will jump to $69 per month.

Just be aware that if you leave Optus in your first three years, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value of your modem. This is equivalent to $16 for each month left in your three-year term.

The only exception to this is if you’re not consistently getting speeds over 40Mbps, in which case Optus will let you leave without paying any extra fees, provided you return the modem.

iINet, Internode, and TPG are all running all but identical offers: $59.99 per month for a plan with unlimited data. In each case, you’ll get your first month free. If you’re unhappy with your service, the plans are contract-free. You’ll just need to return your modem when you leave to avoid paying a hardware fee.

The only real difference between these providers is you can bundle Fetch TV in with your plan on iiNet and Internode, but not on TPG.

Vodafone is a little more expensive at $65 per month, but existing Vodafone mobile customers can get a $5 per month discount. You’ll also get your first month free, so you can try before you buy. Once again, you can return your modem to Vodafone when you leave instead of paying a hardware fee.

Cheap 5G home internet plans with 100Mbps speeds

If you’re looking for faster speeds equivalent to an NBN 100 connection, you don’t need to necessarily pay much more.

TPG, for example, will sell you a 100Mbps 5G home internet plan for $64.99 per month. Once again, you’ll get your first month free, and you can return your modem if you want to leave.

Optus also has a 100Mbps 5G home internet plan where you’ll get your first month free, and then pay $69 per month for the following six months. This jumps to $79 per month thereafter.

As with Optus’ 50Mbps 5G home internet plan, you’ll need to pay out your modem if you leave within your first 36 months. Optus will however waive these repayments if you’re not consistently getting speeds over 50Mbps and you return the modem.

If you’re a Vodafone mobile customer, you may want to consider its 5G home internet plan. While it normally charges $70 per month, Vodafone customers pay $65 per month instead. Vodafone is also currently offering the first month free.

Cheap 5G home internet plans with uncapped speeds

If you’re looking for the fastest 5G speeds possible, you don’t have quite as many options.

Optus’ free month offer still applies here, after which it charges $79 per month for the following six months. You’ll pay $89 per month thereafter. You do however need to pay a modem fee if you leave in your first three years, just as with its 100Mbps plan. This plan includes a bonus Netflix Standard subscription at no extra cost. Optus reports typical evening speeds of 225Mbps on this plan.

Oddly, Telstra is cheaper when you take Optus’ discounted pricing. You’ll pay $85 per month for a plan with a 1TB allowance. You can also return the modem when you leave, rather than paying a hardware fee. Telstra reports typical speeds of 378Mbps for its 5G home internet plan.

In addition, Telstra is currently offering new customers a year of free access to Kayo Basic, valued at $30 per month. You’ll also get two months of Binge standard, three months of Apple TV+, and four months of Spotify Premium.

Lastly, SpinTel has an uncapped plan for $90 per month, but you’ll pay $70 per month for your first three months. SpinTel is powered by the Optus 5G network. While SpinTel isn’t offering your first month free, it has a 14-day trial period. If you’re unhappy within your first fortnight, you can cancel the plan and get a full refund.

SpinTel’s plan is contract-free, so you can leave at any time. You’ll just need to return the modem. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 225Mbps on this plan.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.