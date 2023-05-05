These Aussie Internet Plans Come With Free Streaming Subscriptions

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Getting a fast and reliable connection is just the start of what signing up for a new NBN plan can get you. If you’re looking for a fast way to save money, stop thinking about which streaming service you’re ready to cut and start looking at which internet providers will let you bundle it at a reduced price.

Here’s a quick rundown on the best NBN plans and deals that come with a streaming service subscription or bundle and whether they’re worth signing up for.

Internet plans with free streaming subscriptions

Sign up for Origin Broadband, and get a free year of Paramount Plus

Origin recently gave its NBN plans a shot in the arm by throwing in a free year of Paramount Plus for new customers who sign up for any of the NBN plans in the widget below.

If you’re down to flirt around with your current utility provider and have been itching for an excuse to catch up on Yellowjackets and want to save some extra cash in the process, this deal might be the way to do it.

In addition to a 12-month subscription to Paramount Plus, you’ll also get 30,000 Everyday Rewards points (valued at $150). Existing Origin Energy customers score a $10 discount off of their internet bill, plus an extra 10,000 Everyday Rewards points.

This promotion expires on the 14th of June, 2023.

READ MORE How Much You'd Pay if You Signed up to Every Streaming Service in Australia

Need Netflix? Sign up for these Optus NBN plans

If you’re looking to get your NBN internet with a subscription to Netflix on the side, Optus is currently the only game in town. Sign up for the Optus NBN $99 Internet Family Entertainer Fast NBN plan using the widget below and you’ll get a standard Netflix subscription at no additional cost.

You’ll also get the option of a discounted rate on Optus Sport, which brings the price down from $24.99 to $6.99. That’s not nothing, especially if you’re a football fan.

The last thing to note here is that Optus is still the best bet for those looking to bundle together their streaming services and monthly NBN bill. The provider’s SubHub platform gives you a scaling discount of up to 10 per cent, depending on the specific number of subscriptions you bundle together.

If the recent price hikes of Stan, Amazon Prime, and Disney have you irked, taking advantage of this might be a way to claw back a little bit of extra cash. You can get set up in Optus SubHub using any Optus NBN plans in the widget below.

READ MORE How to Unsubscribe from Every Major Streaming Service in Australia

Trying out Telstra has its perks

Telstra supports bill bundling for a number of local streaming services but doesn’t let you save money in the same way as Optus does with its SubHub setup. It also doesn’t have any internet plans that include Netflix or Paramount Plus. That said, there is a pretty compelling standing offer available to those who sign up for any of the below Telstra NBN plans.

New Telstra customers who sign up for any Telstra home internet plan can score two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV Plus, four months of Spotify Premium and twelve months of Kayo Basic. That’s a lot of Succession, sports, Spotify, and Shrinking.

These freebies are also available to those who sign up for one of Telstra’s postpaid or SIM-only mobile plans. If you’re not quite ready to trade out your current NBN plan but might be willing to make a change to your mobile one instead, be sure to check out the widget below for a quick round-up of your options.

Since most Telstra NBN and mobile plans are no-contract, there’s nothing stopping you from signing up to snag those subscriptions now and then swapping to another provider later down the line. The paperwork involved might be less than entertaining but the free months of streaming subscriptions will make up the difference in short order.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.