Aussie Broadband Isn’t the Only One Putting a Cheaper Price on NBN 250 Plans This EOFY

If you’ve been waiting for a good EOFY deal to slash away at the size of your monthly internet bill, Aussie Broadband may have just delivered the goods, with cheap NBN 250 plans.

Depending on what you’re speed tier you’re looking at, the homegrown high-speed internet provider’s latest salvo of promotions could see you saving as much as $20 per month on the cost of your NBN connection. Check out the widget below for the full list of discounts.

Our pick of the lot here is the Aussie Broadband NBN Home SuperFast Unlimited plan. This NBN plan can currently be had for $99 per month, which is a $20 discount on the usual price. It comes with unlimited data, plus typical evening download speeds of 250Mbps and typical evening upload speeds of 21Mbps.

At the time of writing, that promo pricing is set to stick around until the end of June.

While it’s only going to be available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection, the discount here makes it a no-brainer. You’re only paying $10 more than the next-cheapest option but you’re getting double the speed and double the savings with the same flexibility that a no-contract plan gets you.

The only other caveat here is that, like all good things, the discounted pricing doesn’t last forever. After your first twelve months with Aussie Broadband, you’ll be bumped back up to the regular rate of $129 per month. Of course, since this is a no-contract plan, you’re free to shop around when that honeymoon reaches its conclusion.

If that all sounds, good, you can sign up for this plan using the widget below. Just remember to use the promo code EOFY240 at checkout in order to score that $240 of savings.

Other cheap NBN 250 plans

Of course, Aussie Broadband is far from the only NBN provider out there offering cheap NBN 250 internet plans. The widget below should give you a good sense of how it compares to the other high-speed internet options.

Exetel is a natural standout here. While this provider’s typical evening speeds aren’t quite on par with those offered by Aussie Broadband, the gains you’re making here when it comes to the cost per month might be worth it.

Exetel’s NBN 250 Superfast plan is currently the only Superfast NBN plan in our database that costs less than $85 per month. At $83.95 per month, it works out to be less than the price of an NBN 100 connection through either Telstra or Optus right now.

As always, it’s worth noting that NBN 250 plans are only available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

Another thing to keep in mind is that this promotion is only available to new customers and those who do sign up for Exetel’s NBN 250 Superfast plan will only pay that discounted rate for the first six months. After that point, they’ll be bumped onto the usual $108.95 per month. Fortunately, since this is a no-contract plan you’re free to look for a better deal or provider once you’ve cashed in on the savings.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.