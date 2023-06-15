These Are the Fastest and Cheapest NBN 25 Plans

There are now over 1.4 million homes and businesses using NBN 25 plans, according to the ACCC’s latest NBN Wholesale Market Indicators report. About 125,000 households switched to the speed tier in the quarter ending March 2023, meaning NBN 25 plans now represent 16 per cent of the overall NBN landscape.

While NBN 50 is still the most popular speed tier, it isn’t surprising to see many drop down to the more affordable NBN 25 option. Things sure have been getting expensive lately. A full-price NBN 25 plan can be had for as little as $60 per month, while a full-price NBN 50 plan sells for at least $75 per month. Promotional discounts do make both more affordable, however. A $15 per month saving is nothing to scoff at.

If you’re looking to also make the switch, we’re going to look at some of the cheapest NBN 25 plans around right now.

The cheapest NBN 25 plans available right now

Tangerine is one of your cheapest options. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine has a 14-day risk-free trial period as well. If you’re not happy during your first fortnight, you can bail and get a full refund of your plan fees.

Exetel is a little more expensive. You’ll pay $53.95 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. If you also take up an Exetel mobile plan, you’ll save $5 per month off your total bill. You’ll get a further $2.50 discount for each additional mobile plan on your account after the first, up to a maximum saving of $15 per month with six plans. Exetel mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network.

Kogan has pretty similar pricing to Exetel, but a shorter discount period. You’ll pay $53.90 per month for your first three months, and $63.90 per month thereafter. Kogan Internet customers also earn one Qantas Frequent Flyer point for every $2 spent with the telco.

MATE is another provider worth considering. You’ll get your first month for $1 if you use the promo code TRYMATE. You’ll pay $59 per month after your initial month, but you’re under no obligation to stay. It’s a risk-free way to try out a smaller provider.

For comparison, here are some of the cheapest NBN 50 plans you can get right now:

Is NBN 25 right for me?

In general, we’d recommend NBN 25 plans to those living alone or for couples. It has maximum download speeds of 25Mbps, which makes it fast enough to stream 4K video, but it isn’t the best option for downloading large new release video games or uploading big files.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.