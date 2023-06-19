The Best NBN 100 Plans Under $80 per Month

When it comes to NBN plans, the faster the speed tier, the more you’ll be paying every month. While a slower and cheaper NBN plan might be suitable for some, there are others who need something quicker. If you’re looking to upgrade from your current speed tier or swap from your current provider, we’ve rounded up all of the best NBN 100 plans that are currently available for under $80 per month.

Here are the cheapest NBN 100 plans

There’s a whole host of NBN 100 plans you can get for under $80 per month, but in many cases, this is because of timed discounts. You’ll save for your first six months with the provider, but your bill could exceed $80 after the promo period ends. The good news is most NBN plans are now contract-free, so you can always swap to a different provider when your discount expires.

As a rule, swapping NBN providers every six months is the best way to keep your price as low as possible.

In terms of the cheapest plan available, Tangerine is offering its NBN 100 plan for $62.90 per month for the first six months of your connection. This offer is only available to new customers, and your monthly bill will jump up to $89.90 once the discount period ends. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 92Mbps.

After that, Dodo is the provider offering the second cheapest NBN 100 plan, which has been dropped down to $63.80 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider. This offer ends on July 31, however, and will jump up to $85 per month after the discount period ends. If you also get your gas and electricity through Dodo, you can save a further $10 per month on your bill. Dodo reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Southern Phone is a bit more expensive than Dodo at $65 per month, but this discounted price will last for the first 12 months of your connection. After your first year with Southern Phone, the NBN plan will increase to $85 per month. The provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Exetel currently has a pretty decent discount on its NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $68.95 per month for the first six months and then $84.95 per month. Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, which is great news if you’re after a congestion-free NBN plan.

SpinTel has a similar offering to Exetel. You’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months and $79.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel is one of the cheaper NBN 100 connections available, and you’ll get typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. That’s essentially congestion-free.

MATE does technically have the cheapest NBN 100 offer available, where your first month with the provider will only cost you $1. After that, MATE charges a flat $79 per month, which gets you typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

You can also get this down to $69 per month by bundling in one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans. MATE’s plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB. It’s probably worth opting for the $25 per month SIM with 22GB instead. MATE’s “$1 for your first month” offer also extends to its mobile plans.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.