The Cheapest Mobile Phone Plans Available in Australia

You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get a good mobile plan. Telstra and Optus may have pretty pricey plans, but you’ve got plenty of other options. There’s a whole myriad of smaller providers who offer similar, more affordable services, mobile phone plans that are cheap (even some under $10).

If you’ve got your own phone, swapping to a smaller provider with a SIM-only plan is the best way to save money on a mobile plan. Smaller providers are powered by the same networks as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone, but tend to offer much cheaper plans.

This is because they have lower overheads, smaller advertising budgets, don’t always stock handsets, and tend to be a more barebones affair. You’re getting data, talk, and text with these plans, and not much more.

With that in mind, here are some of the cheapest mobile plans around right now.

Cheap mobile plans under $10 per month

Moose Mobile currently has one of the cheapest mobile plans you can get, at $8.80 per month for your first year. This gets you a 6GB allowance. Once your first year is up, you’ll pay $14.80 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you can always leave when the discount runs out. Moose is powered by the Optus network.

TPG is another solid choice, where you’ll get 12GB for $10 per month for your first six months. You’ll pay $20 per month thereafter. iiNet is powered by the Vodafone network.

Circles.Life is also worth considering. You’ll get 10GB for $10 per month, and this offer lasts for your entire first year. When the year is up, you’ll go back down to a 5GB allowance but still pay $10 per month. To get this deal, use the promo code WO10FOR10. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Cheap mobile plans under $20 per month

When it comes to plans under $20, Moose is once again a solid contender. You’ll get 17GB of data for $11.80 per month for your first year, which then reverts to $17.80 per month thereafter.

SpinTel is also worth considering. A 17GB plan will set you back $12 per month for your first six months, and $20 per month thereafter. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network

Lastly, TPG is a great pick for those who want a little extra data each month. 25GB will set you back $12.50 per month for your first six months, and $25 per month thereafter. If you’re an existing TPG internet customer, the full rate drops to $20 per month.

Cheap mobile plans under $30 per month

As we move up the price scale, you start to get access to Telstra-powered providers like Exetel, where you’ll pay $22 per month. This gets you 30GB of data for your first six months, and then reverts to 15GB allowance. This deal is only available until February 28.

Superloop has an all but identical deal to Exetel, which makes sense, given they’re sibling brands. Once again, you’re looking at $22 per month for a 30GB allowance for your first six months, and 15GB per month thereafter.

There is one key difference, however. If you’re also a Superloop NBN customer, adding a Superloop mobile plan to your account will save you $5 per month from your total bill. This increases by $2.50 for each additional mobile plan on your account, up to a maximum discount of $15 per month.

Kogan Mobile has a 40GB plan for $25 per month, but you can currently get your first month free if you sign-up before the end of February. Kogan is powered by the Vodafone network.

Lastly, if you want 5G, Telstra’s own budget brand Belong offers a 20GB plan for $25 per month. This plan has 5G connectivity, but has speeds capped to 100Mbps.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.