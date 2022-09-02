These Are the Best Cheap Mobile Plans in Australia Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you haven’t changed phone plans in a while, you might be surprised by just how affordable they’ve become. As more and more providers pop up, we’ve seen telcos race to the bottom in terms of pricing. But just because a phone plan is cheap doesn’t necessarily mean it’s good. To help you separate the telco wheat from the chaff, we’re going to help you pick the best cheap mobile plan possible.

Best mobile plans under $10 per month

If you want the cheapest plan possible, Moose Mobile is currently offering one that is $8.80/month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider (and $14.80 thereafter). Moose is powered by the Optus 4G network and this plan will give you 6GB of data per month. It’s also contract-free, so you can always leave after the discount expires.

Circles.Life is offering a plan that’ll cost you a flat $10/month, but for the first six months you’re with the provider you’ll get 8GB of data. After that deal period ends, your data allowance will drop down to 5GB, which is still pretty decent for the price point. You’ll need to use the promo code WOCIRCLESFRENZY8 when checking out so you can nab this deal.

If you want a cheap mobile plan with a decent chunk of data, TPG is currently offering a plan for $10/month for the first six months you’re with it with a massive data allowance of 12GB (massive for this price range, at least). After that initial six-month period ends, you’ll be paying $20/month.

Both iiNet and Internode are running similar phone plan deals as TPG. Both providers are offering 8GB of data for only $10/month for the first six months you’re on the plan, and then $20/month thereafter.

READ MORE These Are the Best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans Currently Available

Best phone plans under $20 per month

Catch is a winner if you’re looking for a cheap prepaid mobile plan under $20 per month. For $15/month, you’ll get an impressive 17GB of data.

That’s more data than the average plan from this price tier, and the plans that do match or exceed what Catch is offering are only cheaper for a few months. For example, SpinTel is currently offering its 17GB plans for $12/month for the first six months and then $20/month thereafter.

TPG is also offering its 25GB phone plan for only $12.50/month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $25/month thereafter. You can also currently snag TPG’s 45GB plan for only $15/month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $30/month thereafter.

Like the previous price tier, both iiNet and Internode are running 50% off deals. For the first six months that you’re connected to either provider’s phone plans, you’ll get 16GB of data for only $12.50/month, and then $25/month thereafter.

Moose Mobile is currently offering its 25GB plan for $16.80/month for the first 12 months. After that period, you’ll pay $23.80/month but you’re not locked in, so you can leave at any time.

Best mobile plans under $30 per month

Circles.Life is hard to go past if you’re looking to spend up to $30/month, offering a whopping 100GB for $30. There is a small catch, however. This pricing only lasts for your first 18 months, after which the plan reverts to $45/month. Still, that’s a pretty long deal period, especially for the data you’re getting and makes it one of the best options if you’re after a cheap phone plan.

This offer is only available until 6 September and you’ll need to use the code FREEZE100 when signing up to get this deal. This plan is completely contract-free so you can bail whenever.

If you’re looking for something else, you could consider MATE, which is offering 22GB for $25/month. That’s not quite as good data-per-dollar as Circles, but if you bundle your MATE mobile plan with a MATE NBN plan, you’ll save $10 per month off your monthly bill. MATE is powered by the Telstra wholesale network.

Woolworths Mobile has a pretty similar offer, slinging 22GB for $25/month. However, getting your phone plan from Woolies also means you can save 10% off your grocery shop once per month. Woolworths Mobile is also powered by the Telstra network.

Lastly, Boost Mobile has a 20GB recharge for $30 with a 28-day expiry where you’ll also get 20GB bonus data on your first three recharges. This brings you up to 40GB. Boost is also the only Telstra-powered provider with access to the entire Telstra 4G network and the 5G network in selected areas.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.