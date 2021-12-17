We’ve Rounded up the Best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 Plans Just for You

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans have now been kicking around for almost 18 months. In that time, they’ve gone from a niche option for the most demanding internet users to being available on almost every telco. Evening speeds have improved, and they’re now available to even more households.

While NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are still limited to FTTP and HFC addresses, essentially everyone with those technology types should be able to get a super high speed plan if they want it. NBN 250 plans are available to all FTTP and HFC addresses, and NBN 1000 plans are available at all FTTP addresses and over 90 per cent of HFC addresses.

At launch, only 70 per cent of HFC addresses could get NBN 250 and just 7 per cent could get NBN 1000.

So if you’re looking to try a dumb fast NBN plan, we’re going to take a look the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 options out there.

The best NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for pure value, MyRepublic has one of the cheapest NBN 1000 plans around. You’ll pay just $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than a lot of NBN 250 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 350Mbps, which is a nice step up from the standard 200Mbps to 250Mbps you see on most plans.

TPG is a little more expensive at $114.99 per month for your first six months, but then jumps to $144.99 per month after your discount period runs out. TPG reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Exetel is also worth considering, with its plan billed at $115 per month for your first six months, and $135 per month thereafter. The only catch with this plan is you’ll be limited to maximum speeds of 500Mbps. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 245Mbps.

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 plans around, Superloop, Aussie Broadband and Telstra are your three key choices.

Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. It will charge you $119.95 per month for your first six months, and $139.95 per month thereafter. You’ll be subject to a 3TB allowance, however. After you hit this cap, you’ll be limited to 100Mbps speeds.

Aussie Broadband has the second fastest NBN 1000 plan around from a major provider, boasting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. You’re looking at $149 per month, but you can get your first month free with the promo code FASTMONTH.

Lastly, Telstra has the fastest NBN 1000 plan around, reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. You can get your first month for $71, but you’ll pay $180 per month thereafter, making it one of the most expensive consumer internet plans around.

While Telstra’s NBN plans are contract-free, you’ll need to pay out your modem if you leave within your first two years. This is equivalent to $9 per each month left in your term.

The best NBN 250 plans

MyRepublic is once again one of your cheapest choices if you’re after high-speed NBN. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter.

MATE’s NBN plan is also worth considering, where you’ll just pay a flat $99 per month. You can also save a further $10 per month by bundling in a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 10GB and are powered by the Telstra network. If you sign-up with the promo code ECHODOT before the end of the year, you’ll score a free 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot.

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plans around, Aussie Broadband is a great bet with typical evening speeds of 248Mbps. You’ll pay $129 per month but you can get your first month free with the promo code FASTMONTH.

Telstra is the only major provider to best Aussie Broadband, with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. You’ll pay $31 per your first month and $140 per month thereafter. Once again, you’ll need to pay out your modem if you leave Big T within your first two years. This is equivalent to $9 per each month left in your term.

The best NBN 100 plans

Of course, many of us aren’t able to get a plan faster than NBN 100 yet. As such, we’re also going to look at a few of the best NBN 100 options.

First up is MyRepublic. You’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months and $79 per month thereafter. Even at full price that’s cheaper than a lot of other NBN 100 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

If you want faster typical evening speeds, you could opt for SpinTel. You’ll pay $69 for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion free.

Lastly, MATE is also worth thinking about thanks to bundling potential. You’d normally pay $79 per month for its NBN 100 plan, but you cut this down to $69 per month if you add in one of its SIM-only plans. These are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB. You can also nab a bonus 3rd generation Amazon Echo Dot if you sign-up with the promo code ECHODOT before the end of the year.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.