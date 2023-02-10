Here Are the Best Congestion-Free NBN Plans We Could Find

If you’re looking for a consistent NBN experience, your best bet is looking for a “congestion free” plan. Providers like Telstra and Optus advertise NBN plans with typical evening speeds that match the speed tier. 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans and 50Mbps on NBN 50 plans, for example. This means these plans shouldn’t see any slowdown, no matter what time of day. They’re ostensibly congestion free.

Before we look at congestion-free NBN plans, it’s important to note that individual circumstances can prevent you from achieving the typical evening speeds advertised.

In-home wiring and your equipment can all impact your download speeds, as can abnormally high usage in your area. There have also been providers that have once advertised congestion-free typical evening speeds, but then reduced speed guidance down the track.

It’s also worth noting that FTTN connections need to be within 400m of a node to even have a shot of achieving NBN 100 speeds. Unfortunately, some FTTN connections can’t even get full NBN 50 speeds.

Congestion-free NBN 50 plans

Many providers now offer NBN 50 plans with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. Even on the budget side, it’s easy to find an NBN 50 plan that shouldn’t slow down during peak hours.

Dodo is currently one of your cheapest options: you’ll pay $53.85 per month for your first six months. The price jumps rather significantly after, going up to $75 per month. You can however save a further $10 per month if you’re in NSW or Victoria and also get your gas and electricity from Dodo.

Exetel has a similar offer where you’ll pay $53.95 per month for your first six months and $74.95 per month thereafter. Exetel’s NBN 50 plan also gives you five free speed boosts to NBN 100 per month. Each speed boost lasts a single day, and could be great if you want to download a game quicker but don’t normally need a faster speed tier. Speed boosts are only available to those on HFC, FTTP, and FTTN connections, however.

SpinTel is another great pick if you’re looking for a no-frills provider. You’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than some discounted plans.

Tangerine has the benefit of having a risk-free trial period. If you’re not happy during your first two weeks, you can get a full refund of your plan fees. Tangerine charges $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter.

Congestion-free NBN 100 plans

If you’re after an NBN 100 plan with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, there aren’t quite as many options to pick from. The six providers currently reporting maximum speeds of the NBN 100 speed tier are Dodo, Exetel, SpinTel, Optus, iPrimus, and Telstra.

Dodo is again the cheapest option here, charging $63.85 per month for your first six months and $85 per month after. Once again, you can save $10 per month by also bundling in your gas and electricity if you’re in NSW or Victoria.

Exetel’s pricing is pretty similar. You’re looking at $68.95 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter. As with its NBN 50 plan, you’ll get five free speed boosts to NBN 250 per month. You’ll have to be on an FTTP or HFC connection to take advantage of these, however.

Telstra is the priciest of the bunch at $100 per month for your first six months and $110 per month thereafter, but has a few good perks right now. New customers can score a free year of Kayo, two free months of Binge, three free months of Apple TV+, and four months of Spotify Premium. The plan is contract-free if you want to leave after your free year of Kayo, but you’ll just need to return your modem.

Congestion-free NBN 250 plans

At present, Telstra is the only provider advertising NBN 250 plans with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. Its NBN 250 plan will set you back $120 per month for your first six month and $140 per month thereafter.

You’ll get the same extras as with its NBN 100 plan: e year of Kayo, two free months of Binge, three free months of Apple TV+, and four months of Spotify Premium.

