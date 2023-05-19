Exetel’s Best Internet Plan Is Now One of the Cheapest Options for Ultrafast NBN

Exetel’s fastest NBN is now one of the cheapest options for ultrafast internet in Australia, thanks to a price drop and a timely promotion.

Exetel’s Lightspeed NBN500 plan can now be had at an introductory price of $99 per month for the first six months. After that, you’ll be bumped up to the higher $119 per month. That standard rate now sits $10 below where it used to, and since it’s a no-contract plan you are free to shop around and look for a better if you don’t feel like sticking around once the honeymoon is over.

This internet plan also includes a free 1-month subscription to Exetel’s Home Secure service. However, it is worth noting that it is only available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

According to data collected by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, Exetel has consistently ranked towards the top of the list when it comes to delivering the NBN speeds it promises. Meanwhile, the official Exetel website says to expect typical evening download speeds of around 400Mbps (plus upload speeds of 42Mbps) and typical off-peak download speeds of around 350Mbps.

While Exetel hasn’t said exactly how long this particular promotion will stick around, this deal is good enough that it might be worth making a move on sooner rather than later.

The only line of fine print to think about before signing up is that only new Exetel customers are eligible for this deal. If you’re out of luck for that or another reason, here are a few other cheap ultrafast and gigabit NBN plans going around this month worth considering.

If Exetel is not the right fit then the natural next best option is the Superloop Lightspeed NBN 1000 plan. It won’t cost you a cent more than Exetel’s NBN 500 plan will, and you might even get faster speeds. According to Superloop, this plan delivers typical evening speeds of around 600Mbps.

Like the Exetel one above, this plan costs $99 per month for the first six months. After that, the discounted rate trades places with the regular one. That means you’ll be paying $119 per month. However, you can save $5 each month by bundling in one of Superloop’s mobile plans.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.