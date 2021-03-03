The Best Cheap Mobile Plans in Australia

If you haven’t changed phone plans in a while, you might be surprised by just how affordable they’ve become. As more and more providers pop up, we’ve seen telcos race to the bottom in terms of pricing. Here’s some of the best cheap mobile plans around right now.

You can now score 4GB for less than $10 per month, or 50GB for under $25. These kinds of deals would have been unheard of just a few years ago. Of course, not every cheap phone plan is a winner, so we’re going to help you pick the best.

Before we start, here’s a snapshot of popular mobile plans under $30 per month:

The best mobile plans under $10 per month

SpinTel is easily the best pick for mobile plans under $10 per month. Right now, $9.95 per month will get you a 4GB allowance. At this price-point, you’re typically only looking at 1GB. However, this is thanks to a timed discount. You’ll only pay $9.95 per month for your first six months, after which you’re looking at $14.95 per month.

But the plan is contract-free, so you can always leave after the discount expires. SpinTel is currently also waiving the activation fee for new customers. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

Here’s how SpinTel’s compares to other plans under $10 per month:

Most other plans under $10 only have a 1GB allowance, but Lycamobile is also worth considering. Its $10 recharge gets you 2GB with a 28-day expiry. If you sign-up before the end of March, you can get your first recharge for just $6.

Lycamobile is powered by the Telstra wholesale network.

READ MORE Superloop's Offering NBN 250 For The Price Of NBN 100 Right Now

Under $20 per month

Moose Mobile is a winner if you’re looking for a plan under $20 per month, scrapping in at $19.80. For that, you’ll get 20GB and unlimited talk and text.

Just be aware that this discount will only last for your first 12 months with Moose, after which you’ll pay $23.80 per month. Bit you’re not locked in, so you can leave at any time. Moose Mobile is powered by the Optus network.

If you’d like to spend a little less per month, Moose also has a cheaper plan. You’ll get 6GB for $12.80 per month for your first year, after which you’ll pay $15.80. Even at full price, that’s not bad. A lot of plans in this ballpark only include 3GB, like options from Dodo and numobile.

Circles.Life has the other standout offer, with an 8GB plan for $14 per month. Once again, this price is only valid for your first year, after which you’ll pay $18 per month. To get this deal, you’ll need to use the promo code 8NEWYEAR before 9pm AEDT on March 31.

Circles is powered by the Optus network.

The best mobile plans under $30 per month

Circles.Life is hard to go past if you’re looking to spend less than $30 per month, offering 50GB for $22. There is a small catch, however. Both this pricing and data allowance only last for your first year, after which the plan reverts to 20GB for $28 per month.

Remember when loyalty used to be rewarded? But as with our other winners, this plan is completely contract-free so you can bail whenever.

To get this promo, you’ll need to use the code 50NEWYEAR and sign-up before 9pm AEDT on March 31. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

If you’re looking for something else, you could consider MATE, who is offering 18GB for $25 per month. That’s not quite as good data-per-dollar as Circles, but if you bundle your MATE mobile plan with a MATE NBN plan, you’ll save $10 per month off your monthly bill. MATE is powered by the Telstra wholesale network.

Woolworths Mobile has a pretty similar offer, slinging 18GB for $25 per month. However, getting your phone plan from Woolies also means you can save 10% off your grocery shop once per month. Woolworths Mobile is also powered by the Telstra network.

amaysim – recently acquired by Optus – seems to be celebrating with a promo of its own. Right now, you can get a $30 recharge with 50GB, and $20 off your first renewal. However, the bonus data only lasts for your first three renewals, after which you’ll drop down to a 30GB allowance. amaysim is powered by the Optus network.

Lastly, Boost Mobile has a 20GB recharge for $30 with a 28-day expiry where you’ll also get an 18GB bonus data on your first three recharges. This brings you up to 38GB. Boost is also the only Telstra-powered provider with access to the entire Telstra 4G network. It doesn’t have access to the Telstra 5G network yet, however.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.