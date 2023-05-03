Live Lag Free With the Fastest NBN Plans Across Every Speed Tier

If you’ve been looking to bump up your current NBN plan to something a bit faster – whether it’s grabbing a faster plan in the tier you’re currently connected to or upgrading to an entirely different speed tier – we’re here to make that transition go as quickly as possible.

We’ve rounded up the fastest connections for each NBN speed tier, based on the typical evening speeds listed by each internet provider.

Before you sign up for one of these plans, it’s also important to note that these typical evening speeds are just indications of what you can reasonably expect. There are other factors that could impact the speed of your internet connection, such as the technology you’re using to connect to the NBN, the hardware in your home and any abnormally high usage in your area.

The fastest NBN plans in Australia

The fastest NBN 25 plans

If you’re after a fast NBN 25 plan, then you’re pretty spoiled for choice. A considerable amount of providers are offering plans with typical evening speeds of 25Mbps.

In terms of cheap plans, Tangerine is currently offering its NBN 25 plan for $44.90 per month for the first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter.

Alternatively, Exetel is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $53.95 per month for the first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

Evening speeds barely matter anymore when it comes to NBN 50 plans, with many providers now all reporting a fast 50Mbps during peak hours. Most of these speedy providers have plans priced at $75, but a few are offering introductory discounts for new customers.

Dodo has the cheapest NBN 50 plan at $53.80 per month for the first six months. However, after that discount period ends, Dodo’s monthly bill will jump to $75 per month.

Exetel is the next cheapest option at $53.95 per month for your first six months and $74.95 per month thereafter.

Spintel is offering an NBN 50 plan for $54 per month for the first six months before it’ll be bumped up to $64.95 per month. At full price, that’s cheaper than most non-discounted NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine is also worth a shout-out: you’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter.

While it doesn’t have any discounts going, Kogan‘s NBN 50 plan is priced at $68.90 per month, making it one of the cheapest, congestion-free plans here.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

Currently, seven NBN providers report typical evening speeds of 100Mbps of their NBN 100 plans: Aussie Broadband, Dodo, Exetel, iPrimus, Optus, SpinTel and Telstra. This means you should never encounter congestion, no matter the time of day.

Dodo currently has the cheapest plan available in this speed tier at $63.80 per month for the first six months and then $85 per month after the discount ends.

Up next is Exetel, which is charging $68.95 per month for your first six months. After this period ends, the price will jump up to $84.95 per month.

SpinTel is a hair more expensive, billing $69 per month the first six months you’re with the provider, and $84.95 per month thereafter.

iPrimus follows at $80 per month for your first six months and $90 per month once the discount period is over.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

Telstra, Southern Phone and Aussie Broadband take out the top spot when it comes to NBN 250 plans, with each provider reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Southern Phone is currently running an offer where you’ll only pay $95 per month for the first six months you’re with the provider, and then $115 per month thereafter. Even at full price, this plan has some solid bang for your buck, considering the speeds you’ll be getting.

Telstra‘s plan is on the pricier side, however. You’ll pay $125 per month for your first six months and $140 per month thereafter. It’s worth noting that Telstra’s plan may be contract-free, but you’ll pay a prorated modem fee if you leave in your first two years. You’ll also get two months of Binge and 12 months of Kayo Basic for free.

When it comes to price, Aussie Broadband‘s plan sits in between these two providers. At $129 per month, it’s cheaper than Telstra but more expensive than Souther Phone.

Superloop is currently running an introductory offer for its NBN 250 plans where you’ll only pay $88.95 per month for the first six months, and then $113.95 per month after the discount period ends. Superloop reports a solid 240Mbps during peak hours, and the plan is contract-free, so you’re always free to leave after your discount runs out.

Optus is up next and is also reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. You’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months, and $119 per month thereafter. This plan also includes an Ultra WiFi Modem (with 4G backup) for $0, provided you remain connected for 36 months.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got an FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of top NBN 1000 speeds, Telstra is leading the pack with typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. These high speeds will cost you though, as Telstra’s plan is priced at $180 per month.

Up next are Aussie Broadband and Optus, which are both reporting 600Mbps during peak hours. Aussie bills $149 per month for its NBN 1000 plan, while Optus is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $129 per month for the first six months ($149 per month thereafter).

Superloop follows, with typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. This plan has a few catches, however. Superloop advertises it as an NBN 500 plan, meaning you’ll never see speeds faster than 500Mbps. The provider is currently billing $114.95 per month for your first six months and $134.95 per month thereafter.

Fourth place for the fastest NBN 1000 connection is a four-way tie between TPG, iiNet, Internode and Vodafone, which each provider with typical evening speeds of 450Mbps.

In terms of pricing, TPG is offering an entry deal where you’ll pay $114.99 per month for the first six months, and then $144.99 per month thereafter. Internode and iiNet are a bit more expensive, with both providers offering plans that are $119.99 per month for the first six months and then $149.99 per month thereafter.

If you sign up for Internode or iiNet, you’ll also get a Fetch TV bundle for $0 per month for the first 24 months of your connection. However, you’ll need to pay a $59.99 setup fee with a $15 delivery fee for your Fetch Mini set-top box.

Vodafone‘s NBN 1000 plan is $125 per month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider, and then $135 per month after the discount ends. You can knock $15 off your monthly bill if you already have a mobile phone plan with Vodafone.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP connections and over 90 per cent of HFC connections.

