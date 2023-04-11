Superloop Is Offering NBN 250 for Under $90

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new internet connection, whether because you want something cheaper, something faster or both, the sale currently being offered by Superloop could be the push you’re after. Superloop is currently running discount offers across its entire family of NBN connections, with the best value coming from its faster speed tiers – especially when compared to what other providers are offering.

Here are what Superloop’s discounted NBN deals look like, along with how they compare with other NBN plans on offer.

What do Superloop’s NBN plan deals look like?

While Superloop is running discount offers across all of its plans, the best value comes from its NBN 250 and NBN 500 connections. Yes, you read that correctly. Superloop doesn’t officially offer an NBN 1000 plan, although this NBN 500 connection is one of the fastest performers in that speed tier. It’s an NBN 1000 plan in everything but name only.

In terms of typical evening speeds, Superloop is reporting a solid 240Mbps for its NBN 250 connection and an impressive 500Mbps for its NBN 500 plan (more on that in a moment).

If you sign up for the provider’s superfast connection, you’ll pay $88.95 per month for the first six months and then $113.95 per month thereafter. You’ll save $150 all up during this discount period. For comparison, while discounted, Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is cheaper than its full-price NBN 100 plan. With its NBN 500 plan, you’ll pay $114.95 per month for the first six months, and then $134.95 per month thereafter.

All of Superloop’s NBN plans come with unlimited data and are contract-free, so you’re able to leave them within the first six months.

If you do plan to sign up for either Superloop’s NBN 250 or NBN 500 plan, it’s important to make sure you have a connection that can actually support it. Currently, NBN 250 and NBN 500 plans are only available if your home has a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

How does it compare to other NBN 250 plans?

While Superloop’s NBN 250 plan is cheaper, it isn’t currently the cheapest. That honour belongs to Exetel, which is currently running an introductory offer that makes it the cheapest NBN 250 plan, currently. For the first six months that you’re connected with Exetel, you’ll pay $83.95 per month, and then $108.95 per month thereafter. While Exetel is slightly cheaper than Superloop – both discounted and full-priced – the internet provider is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 225Mbps.

In terms of peak speeds, Optus is offering a connection that also clocks in at 240Mbps – although it’s a tad more expensive at $99 per month for the first six months, and then $119 per month thereafter.

There are a few providers that are offering faster plans than Superloop, although most of these come with decent price tags.

Both Aussie Broadband and Origin have plans with typical evening speeds of 245Mbps, but neither provider has an introductory offer running. You’ll pay $129 per month with Aussie Broadband, and $134 per month with Origin. However, Origin will throw in 12 months of Paramount+ for free and knock $15 off your monthly bill if you bundle in one of its energy plans.

Telstra is offering a congestion-free NBN 250 plan with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps, which will cost you $120 per month for the first six months. After this discount period ends, Telstra’s plan will increase to $140 per month.

The only other provider that comes close to matching the value of Superloop’s deal is Southern Phone, which also has a congestion-free NBN 250 plan. With Southern Phone, you’ll pay $95 per month for the first six months and then $115 per month once the discount period ends. While the initial discount isn’t as cheap as Superloop’s, the price difference between both full-price plans is less than $2 for an extra 10Mbps of speed.

How does it compare to other NBN 1000 plans?

In terms of price, Superloop’s NBN 500 is still one of the cheapest in the NBN 1000 speed tier but it isn’t technically the cheapest.

However, while Southern Phone and Tangerine are running cheaper introductory offers, neither provider is currently offering data for their typical evening speeds, so their current performance figures are unknown. Exetel is also cheaper, but its NBN 500 plan peaks at 245Mbps, so you may as well just take up another provider’s NBN 250 plan instead.

TPG, iiNet, Internode and Vodafone are all offering NBN 1000 plans that are just a tad slower than Superloop’s, with typical evening speeds of 450Mbps – but, these plans are more expensive, even with introductory discount offers.

In terms of speed, only a handful of providers outclass Superloop. Once again, both Aussie Broadband and Origin are offering faster connections, with typical evening speeds of 600Mbps.

Telstra has the fastest NBN 1000 connection going, clocking in at 700Mbps, although these considerable speeds come at a considerable cost: $180 per month.