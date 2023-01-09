Which Australian Mobile Providers Are Offering eSims?

Slowly but surely, eSIM will kill off the humble SIM card. Telcos have been offering eSIM in Australia for a couple of years now, but you can’t get it everywhere yet. There are only a select few providers that offer prepaid eSim plans, and even fewer when it comes to postpaid plans.

If you’re thinking about ditching your physical SIM for an eSIM, here’s where you need to look for your next mobile plan.

Which postpaid providers offer eSIMs in Australia?

If you’re looking for eSIM support on a postpaid plan, your options are pretty limited right now. Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile and Kogan Mobile are your main choices.

Woolworths Mobile is powered by the Telstra network, and Kogan Mobile is powered by the Vodafone network.

Postpaid plans

Here are the cheapest postpaid plans from these providers:

In most cases, you should be able to pick between an eSIM and a physical SIM at sign-up.

Which prepaid providers offer eSIMs in Australia?

If you’d prefer a prepaid plan, you’ve got a couple of extra options when it comes to providers that support eSIM. Firstly, every postpaid provider with eSIM also has prepaid plans that support it. This means prepaid plans Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile and Kogan Mobile are all compatible.

In addition, there are a couple of prepaid-only providers that offer eSIM support. These include amaysim, gomo, felix, and Lebara. Amaysim and gomo are powered by the Optus network, while Lebara and felix are powered by the Vodafone network.

Prepaid plans

Here are the cheapest prepaid plans from these providers that have a minimum 28-day expiry and at least 20GB of data:

What actually is eSIM?

eSIM (electronic SIM or embedded SIM) is a rewritable SIM card that’s built directly into your smartphone, smartwatch, tablet or laptop. An eSIM never leaves your device, so there’s no need to mess around with finicky trays or pry off a case. Instead, you download a “software SIM” from your provider of choice. In most cases, you’ll do this by scanning a QR code.

Why would you want an eSIM?

If you opt for an eSIM, you can keep your physical SIM slot free for a secondary SIM. This essentially turns your phone into a dual SIM device. There are a couple of reasons this could be handy:

You want to have a personal number and a work number without carrying two separate devices.

You want to keep using an Australian phone number when using your phone overseas, but pick up a more cost-effective local SIM for mobile data.

You want the benefit of coverage from two different networks. For example, if you get patchy Optus when road-tripping, you could throw in a prepaid Telstra SIM in the second slot for additional coverage in the outback when you need it.

What phones support eSIM?

The following phone series support eSIM:

Apple : iPhone XS / XR and newer

: iPhone XS / XR and newer Samsung : Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer

: Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer Google : Pixel 3a and newer

: Pixel 3a and newer OPPO: Find X3 Pro and newer, Find X3 and newer

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

This article has been updated since it was first published.