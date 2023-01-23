Rev up Your NBN With the Fastest Plans for Every Speed Tier

If you’ve been looking to bump up your current NBN plan to something a bit faster – whether it’s grabbing a faster plan in the tier you’re currently connected to or grabbing a much faster speed tier – we’re here to make that transition go as quickly as possible.

To help you quickly pick up a new plan, we’ve rounded up the fastest NBN connections for each speed tier, based on the typical evening speeds listed by each internet provider.

Before you sign up for one of these plans, it’s also important to note that these typical evening speeds are just indications of what you can reasonably expect. There are other factors that could impact the speed of your internet connection, such as the technology you’re using to connect to the NBN, the hardware in your home and any abnormally high usage in your area.

The fastest NBN plans in Australia

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

Aussie Broadband is up first, reporting 600Mbps during peak hours. Aussie bills $149 per month for its NBN 1000 plan. If you’re not happy, you can always leave Aussie without paying a cent, as all its plans are contract-free.

Superloop follows, with typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. This plan has a few catches, however. Superloop advertises it as an NBN 500 plan, meaning you’ll never see speeds faster than 500Mbps. It also comes with a 3TB allowance rather than unlimited data. If you go over this cap, you’ll be capped to speeds of 100Mbps. Superloop bills $114.95 per month for your first six months and $134.95 per month thereafter.

Third place for the fastest NBN 1000 connection is a three-way tie between TPG, iiNet, Internode and Vodafone, which each provider with typical evening speeds of 450Mbps.

In terms of pricing, TPG is offering an entry deal where you’ll pay $114.99 per month for the first six months, and then $144.99 per month thereafter. Internode and iiNet are a bit more expensive, with both providers offering plans that are $119.99 per month for the first six months and then $149.99 per month thereafter.

If you sign up for Internode or iiNet, you’ll also get a Fetch TV bundle for $0 per month for the first 24 months of your connection. However, you’ll need to pay a $59.99 setup fee with a $15 delivery fee for your Fetch Mini set-top box.

Vodafone‘s NBN 1000 plan is $150 per month, but you can knock $15 off your monthly bill if you already have a mobile phone plan with the provider.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP connections and over 90 per cent of HFC connections.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

Telstra takes out the top spot when it comes to NBN 250 plans, reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. The plan is on the pricier side, however. You’ll pay $120 per month for your first six months and $140 per month thereafter. It’s worth noting that Telstra’s plan may be contract-free, but you’ll pay a prorated modem fee if you leave in your first two years. You’ll also get two months of Binge and 12 months of Kayo Basic for free.

For the second fastest NBN 250 provider, Aussie Broadband is a hair behind with typical evening speeds of 245Mbps and charges $129 per month.

Optus is up next and is also reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. You’ll pay $99 per month for your first six months, and $119 per month thereafter, and will include an Ultra WiFi Modem (with 4G backup) for $0 if you remain connected for 36 months.

Superloop is currently running an introductory offer for its NBN 250 plans where you’ll only pay $99.95 per month for the first six months ($119.95 per month thereafter). Superloop reports a solid 240Mbps during peak hours, and the plan is contract-free, so you’re always free to leave after your discount runs out.

One of your cheapest options for NBN 250 comes from MATE, where you’re looking at $99 per month, making it a good choice if you want to keep your bill under $100 per month. However, you could also save $10 per month on your internet plan if you bundle one of MATE’s mobile plans, which start from $20 per month. MATE reports typical evening speeds of 208Mbps.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got an FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

Four NBN providers report typical evening speeds of 100Mbps of their NBN 100 plans: Dodo, SpinTel, Exetel, Optus and Telstra. This means you should never encounter congestion, no matter the time of day.

Dodo currently has the cheapest plan available in this speed tier at $63.85 per month for the first six months and then $85 per month after the discount ends.

Exetel is the cheapest out of the bunch, charging $63.95 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans around.

SpinTel is a hair more expensive, billing $69 per month the first six months you’re with the provider, and $$84.95 per month thereafter.

Optus follows at $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. Just be aware you’ll get hit with a modem fee if you leave within your first 36 months. This works out to be $7 per month for each month remaining in your three-year term.

Finally, Telstra is the priciest out of the four, charging $100 per month for your first six months and $110 per month thereafter. As aforementioned, Telstra’s plans carry a modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. You do get free two months of Binge and 12 months of Kayo Basic as a bonus.

Aussie Broadband sits in second place for the fastest NBN 100 plans, with each provider offering typical evening speeds of 98Mbps, which is still pretty damn solid. Aussie Broadband is currently charging $99 per month for its NBN 100 plan.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

Evening speeds barely matter anymore when it comes to NBN 50 plans, with many providers now all reporting a fast 50Mbps during peak hours.

Dodo does technically have the cheapest NBN 50 plan at $53.85 per month for the first six months. However, after that discount period ends, Dodo’s monthly bill will jump to $75 per month, so those savings might not be worth it in the long.

Exetel is the next cheapest option at $53.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Spintel is offering an NBN 50 plan for $54 per month for the first six months before it’ll be bumped up to $64.95 per month. At full price, that’s cheaper than most non-discounted NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine is also worth a shout-out: you’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.