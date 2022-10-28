Get in Quick for the Fastest NBN Plans Available Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to NBN connections, not all internet providers are made equal. Telcos try to give you an idea of how fast their NBN plans are by reporting typical evening speeds. That is, the kind of download speeds you can expect during the busiest hours of the day – between 7pm and 11pm. The faster a provider’s evening speeds, the more reliable your connection will be during the times you use it most. Evening speeds can change, however, and they often do.

To help you pick a provider that delivers the quick speeds you’re after, we’ve rounded up some of the fastest NBN plans around. As an added bonus, a few of these providers are also offering introductory deals for their NBN plans, so you can grab a discount along with a speedy plan.

The fastest NBN plans in Australia

It’s important to be aware that typical evening speeds disclosed by NBN providers are just an indication of the speeds you can reasonably expect during peak hours. Other factors can still affect the speeds you get at home. These can include the technology you’re using to connect to the NBN, the hardware in your home and any abnormally high usage in your area.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

Aussie Broadband is up first, reporting 600Mbps during peak hours. Aussie bills $149 per month for its NBN 1000 plan. If you’re not happy, you can always leave Aussie without paying a cent, as all its plans are contract-free.

Superloop follows, with typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. This plan has a few catches, however. Superloop advertises it as an NBN 500 plan, meaning you’ll never see speeds faster than 500Mbps. It also comes with a 3TB allowance, rather than unlimited data. If you go over this, you’ll be capped to speeds of 100Mbps. Superloop bills $119.95 per month for your first six months and $139.95 per month thereafter.

Third place for the fastest NBN 1000 connection is a three-way tie between TPG, iiNet, Internode and Vodafone, which each provider with typical evening speeds of 450Mbps.

In terms of pricing, TPG is offering an entry deal where you’ll pay $114.99 per month for the first six months, and then $144.99 per month thereafter. Internode and iiNet are a bit more expensive, with both providers offering plans that are $119.99 per month for the first six months and then $149.99 per month thereafter.

Vodafone‘s NBN 1000 plan is $150 per month, but you can knock $15 off your monthly bill if you already have a mobile phone plan with the provider.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP NBN connections and over 90 per cent of HFC connections.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

Telstra takes out the top spot when it comes to NBN 250 plans, reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. The plan is on the pricier side, however. You’ll pay $125 per month for your first six months and $140 per month thereafter. It’s worth noting that Telstra’s plan may be contract-free, but you’ll pay a prorated modem fee if you leave in your first two years. You’ll also get two months of Binge and three months of Apple TV+ for free.

For the second fastest NBN 250 provider, Aussie Broadband is a hair behind with typical evening speeds of 244Mbps and charges $129 per month.

Superloop is currently running an introductory offer for its NBN 250 plans where you’ll only pay $99.95 per month for the first six months ($119.95 per month thereafter). Superloop reports a solid 240Mbps during peak hours and the plan is contract-free, so you’re always free to leave after your discount runs out.

Optus is up next and is also reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps. You’ll pay $109 per month for your first six months, and $119.95 per month thereafter, and will include an Ultra WiFi Modem (with 4G backup) for $0 if you remain connected for 36 months.

One of your cheapest options for NBN 250 comes from MyRepublic, where you’re looking at $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 200Mbps.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got a FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

READ MORE The Best NBN Plans for Streaming Netflix

The fastest NBN 100 plans

Four NBN providers report typical evening speeds of 100Mbps of their NBN 100 plans: SpinTel, Exetel, Optus and Telstra. This means you should never encounter congestion, no matter the time of day.

Exetel is the cheapest out of the bunch, charging $68.95 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans around.

SpinTel is a hair more expensive, billing $69 per month the first six months you’re with the provider, and $$84.95 per month thereafter.

Optus follows at $89 per month for your first six months and $99 per month thereafter. Just be aware you’ll get hit with a modem fee if you leave within your first 36 months. This works out to be $7 per month for each month remaining in your three-year term.

Finally, Telstra is the priciest out of the four, charging $95 per month for your first six months and $110 per month thereafter. As aforementioned, Telstra’s plans carry a modem fee if you leave within your first 24-months. You do get free two months of Binge and three months of Apple TV+ as a bonus, however.

Aussie Broadband and iPrimus are both tied for second place for the fastest NBN 100 plans, with each provider offering typical evening speeds of 98Mbps, which is still pretty damn solid. Aussie Broadband is currently charging $99 per month for its NBN 100 plan, while iPrimus‘ plan is $90 per month and includes a free Wi-Fi 6 modem.

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest options full stop, MyRepublic is worth considering. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first month, and $79 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

Evening speeds barely matter anymore when it comes to NBN 50 plans, with many providers now all reporting a fast 50Mbps during peak hours.

Exetel is one of your cheapest options at $53.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Spintel is offering an NBN 50 plan for $54 per month for the first six months, before it’ll be bumped up to $64.95 per month. At full price, that’s cheaper than most non-discounted NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine is also worth a shout-out: you’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.905 per month thereafter.

Dodo does technically have the cheapest NBN 50 plan at $53.85 per month for the first six months. However, after that discount period ends, Dodo’s monthly bill will jump up to $75 per month, so those savings might not be worth it in the long.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.