Here Are the Best Congestion-Free NBN Plans

Over the last year or so, telcos have become a lot more ambitious with typical evening speed claims on their NBN plans. Providers including Telstra, Optus and SpinTel are now advertising NBN plans with typical evening speeds that match the speed tier. 100Mbps on NBN 100 plans and 50Mbps on NBN 50 plans, for example. This means these plans shouldn’t see any slowdown, no matter what time of day. They’re ostensibly congestion free.

Before we look at which providers are part of the congestion-free club, and what their plans look like, it is important to note that individual circumstances can prevent you from achieving the typical evening speeds advertised.

Factors like in-home wiring and your equipment can all impact your download speeds, as can abnormally high usage in your area. It’s also worth noting that FTTN connections need to be within 400m of a node to even have a shot of achieving NBN 100 speeds. Unfortunately, some FTTN connections can’t even get full NBN 50 speeds.

Congestion-free NBN 50 plans

A large majority of NBN providers now offer NBN 50 plans with typical evening speed of 50Mbps. No matter how much you spend, it’s easy to find a NBN 50 plan that shouldn’t slow down during peak hours.

SpinTel is the cheapest option from this lot: you’ll pay $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than some discounted plans.

Tangerine is a hair more expensive initially at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine plans also have a 14-day risk-free trial period. If you change your mind during the first fortnight with the telco, you can leave a get a complete refund of your plan fees.

Optus, Vodafone, and Telstra are on the pricier side of the congestion free club, but all come with 4G backup which may be a useful perk for some.

Optus bills $79 per month, but if you leave within your first 36 months, you’ll pay a prorated modem fee. This is equivalent to $7 multiplied by the number of months left in your three-year term. Optus’ NBN plans also include a subscription to Optus Sport.

Vodafone NBN 50 plans sell for $80 per month, but you can shave off $15 per month if you’re also a Vodafone postpaid mobile customer. That brings your bill down to $65 per month. Vodafone’s modem is optional, but if you pick it, you’ll be hit with a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first two years. This is equivalent to $7.50 per month left in your term.

Telstra is currently charging $85 per month for your first six months, and $95 per month thereafter. As with the others, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equal to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your two-year term. Telstra is currently throwing in a three-month free subscription to Binge and a year of Disney+ with its NBN plans.

Congestion-free NBN 100 plans

If you’re after an NBN 100 plan with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, you’ve got fewer options to pick from. The four providers currently reporting maximum speeds of the NBN 100 speed tier are SpinTel, Pennytel, Optus and Telstra.

SpinTel has by far the cheapest NBN 100 plan in this elusive category. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter. Most other NBN 100 plans tend to cost at least $89 per month when you exclude timed discounts, but you’re always free to leave if you find a better deal.

Optus is currently charging $89 per month for your first six months for its NBN 100 plan, and $99 per month thereafter. Just note you’ll get hit with a modem fee if you leave within your first three years. The modem fee is equivalent to $7 per month left in your term. This plan also includes an Optus Sport subscription.

Pennytel will set you back a flat $99 per month. It currently isn’t running any promos.

Lastly, Telstra is the most expensive out of the bunch. You’re up for $100 per month for your first six months, and $110 per month thereafter. Once again, you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equal to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your term.

This plan also gets you a year of Disney+, and a three-month free subscription to Binge with its NBN plans.

Congestion-free NBN 250 plans

At present, Telstra is the only provider advertising NBN 250 plans with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. Its NBN 250 plan will set you back $130 per month for your first six months and $140 per month thereafter.

As with its other NBN plans, the same modem caveats apply: you’ll pay a $9 per month fee for each month left in your two-year term if you leave early. Once again, you’ll score a year of Disney+ and three months of Binge with this one.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.