David Flynn over at APC just loves his mini-notebooks. And it looks like they love him as well, considering that he's gotten the scoop on the Australian pricing and release dates for the S10 ultra-portable that was announced overnight.

We can expect the Ideapad S10 at the end of September for $699, which is for the 80GB model (a 160GB model is also expected).

Head over to APC for more details, including which colours won't be coming to Australia.

[APCmag]