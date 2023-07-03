Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Hello and happy Tuesday. Let’s see what’s going down in tech land today.

1. New A-team for tackling investment scams

On July 1, Labor’s pre-election commitment by way of a National Anti-Scam Centre became operational. The first play is an investment scam fusion cell, which will be charged with combatting the problem of, you guessed it, investment scams. The fusion cell will be led by the ACCC and financial watchdog ASIC and include representatives from banks, telcos, and digital platforms.

2. Airport staff’s data breached

Over to Ireland now and Reuters is reporting that some Dublin airport staff’s financial information has been compromised by a cyber-attack on provider company Aon. The Dublin Airport Authority in a a statement confirmed that as a result of a recent cyber-attack on Aon, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised, affecting nearly 2,000 Dublin airport staff, as well other agencies and companies in the U.S. and UK.

3. Twitter allegedly ain’t paying rent

The Guardian is this morning reporting that Twitter is facing another lawsuit, but this one comes after the company was accused of failing to pay for services for offices in London, Dublin, Sydney, and Singapore. Per the report we learn infrastructure company Facilitate, based in Sydney, is seeking a collective payment of over $1 million across the three businesses in alleged owed payments dating back to October last year (when Musk scooped up Twitter). It’s understood the company claims it’s owed £203,115, SGD$546,596, and $61,318, respectively.

4. NBN Co shares concern for the smaller guys

Over to iTnews now, and it’s being reported that NBN Co is worried its pricing is disadvantageous to smaller internet providers, which it said lack the resources to programmatically balance their mix of customers to offset their costs. The report says that smaller providers account for about 15 per cent of all active NBN services, which of course means their collective market share and power is growing, but they often do not make regulatory submissions, and as a result the public conversations on NBN pricing have been led by just Telstra, Optus, TPG Telecom, Vocus, and Aussie Broadband. Read more here.

5. Who you gonna call?

Good news for any of you who hate making a phone call (me), 7News is reporting that there’s a woman in Australia who has built her career out of *checks notes* ….teaching millennials to make phone calls. Apparently, 81 per cent of millennials get anxious when answering a phone call. But one woman has turned this “dial-up dilemma” (Sunrise’s words) into a business – she’s hired by workplaces to teach younger employees how to talk on the telephone.

BONUS ITEM: A timeline cleanser today – just an armadillo gathering some foliage.

Have a good one!