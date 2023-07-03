Halloween Comes Early With All the Best Lego Sets You Can Finally Buy in July

Like the rest of us, Lego apparently can’t help but be distracted by thoughts of long weekends, vacations, and trips to the beach. The lineup of new building sets arriving in July is about as lengthy as the amount of work you get done on a July Friday afternoon — there’s just three worth adding to your collection.

Unfortunately, all three of those sets are going to be almost impossible for both Lego and Disney fans to resist, including yet another show-stopping recreation of the iconic Disney Castle, and the arrival of Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters in minifigure form.

Lego Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage

Image: Lego

There was a lot of excitement when Amber Veyt’s fan-designed Hocus Pocus Lego Ideas set was approved for production back in 2012, and almost a year later, there might be even more now that Lego has revealed its final design. The 2,316-piece recreation of the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage features a fully enclosed design — plus a graveyard accessory — so it’s an ideal addition to your spooky festive display when October rolls around. But it also opens up to reveal a fully finished interior based on the scenes from the movie, and includes six minifigures: Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson; Max and Dani Dennison; Allison Watts; and the cat version of Thackery Binx.

The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage will be available starting on July 1 for Lego VIPs, and then to everyone else on July 4, for $349.

Lego Icons Eldorado Fortress

Image: Lego

Along with the early-‘80s space theme, Lego’s pirate collection, which dates back to the ‘80s and ‘90s, is a bountiful source of nostalgic memories for those of us who grew up with the building toy, but never grew out of it. After resurrecting the magnificent Black Seas Barracuda back in 2020, Lego is finally delivering some law and order with a 2,509-piece recreation of the blue coats’ stronghold: Eldorado Fortress. This time, the fortress, which includes eight minifigures (but just two pirates, and no Captain Redbeard), features a modular design allowing its layout to be reconfigured for added play value, and comes with a mini sailboat allowing the blue coats to go hunt down the Barracuda.

Lego VIP access for the new $330 Eldorado Fortress starts on July 4, while wider availability begins just a few days later, on July 7.

Lego Disney Castle

Image: Lego

Lego’s latest recreation of the Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle weighs in at 4,837 pieces, which is about 800 more pieces than the previous version of the castle Lego created back in 2016. Not only is the new model more detailed, its colours appear to be more accurate, it stands over two feet tall, and it even comes with fireworks effects turning the magic to 11. The new Disney Castle also features nods and references to 14 classic Disney flicks, and comes with eight minifigures: Snow White, Prince Florian, Cinderella, Prince Charming, Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel, and Flynn Ryder.

It will be available starting on July 1 exclusively for Lego VIPs, with wider availability starting on July 4, but everyone has to pay $600 for it.