Transform Your Home Into a Smart One For Up To 50% off With These Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

So you’ve decided to get with the times and transform your home into a smart one. But that often means picking an ecosystem and sticking to it. The best way to kickstart your smart home journey is with a sale. And what luck, because Amazon Australia has launched an early access sale ahead of Prime Day starting next week, so you can stock up on a range of Alexa devices for up to 50% off.

To make the most of this early access sale, you’ll need to sign up as an Amazon Prime member (if you haven’t already). Signing up takes less than a minute and new members can enjoy their first 30 days free, before the monthly subscription fee kicks in at $9.99 per month.

However, you can always cancel your membership at any time, but it does mean you’ll miss out on great perks, such as free delivery as well as access to Prime Video and Prime Reading.

If these Alexa deals aren’t to your liking, or you’re not seeing the smart devices you were hoping for, Amazon Prime Day starts on Tuesday, July 11 and will run until midnight on Wednesday, July 12.

Until then, Alexa, show me the deals.

The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Alexa devices

The Fire TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s answer to Apple TV and the Google Chromecast. If you’re still making do without a smart TV, or you plan on travelling interstate and don’t want to watch on your itty bitty phone or laptop screen, a Fire TV Stick is a portable and effective alternative.

This TV Stick Lite is even Alexa voice-enabled, so you can simply hit the button the remote and command it to put on one out of 200,000 movies and/or TV shows to watch at your leisure.

Shop the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale here for $29 (down from $59).

Like Amazon’s other Fire TV Sticks, this streaming device will give you access to platforms like Disney+, YouTube, Netflix, Stan, Prime Video and more.

However, what makes the Cube unique is that it lets you stream all of these services in 4K Ultra HD quality. The Fire TV Cube can also support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR and HDR10+.

Shop the Fire TV Cube on sale here for $109 (down from $229).

If there’s one thing you need to make your home feel like a smart one, it’s this Echo Dot. This is essentially your smart home hub, which will interconnect all of your devices.

From smart lights to your doorbell and your streaming sticks, you can use this speaker to control all of them with voice commands. You can even ask it to tell you the weather, read the latest news or play your favourite music via services like Spotify.

Shop the Echo Dot on sale here for $49 (down from $99).

The Kindle Scribe is the first Kindle eReader that was designed for reading and writing. It may not be the very first of its kind, but it is a handy tool. Ideal for serious annotators, students or professionals, the Scribe allows you to add your own sticky notes, scribble on various documents and doodle away.

It comes with two storage sizes (16GB or 32GB) with two pen options – the basic or premium stylus. Both pens require zero charging and attach magnetically. But for those wondering about how they differ, the Premium version comes with a dedicated “eraser” on its opposite end, as well as a shortcut button.

Shop the Kindle Scribe on sale here from $439.

If you’re someone who gets a lot of deliveries, you probably know all too well how annoying it is when you don’t hear a knock at the front door and the deliveryman decides to take your parcel back to the post office. A video doorbell is a handy way to learn when someone’s on your front porch even if you’re down at the shops.

Every time someone steps into view of your camera or presses the button, the Ring Video Doorbell will send you an instant notification, so you can check the camera and reply through your phone. There’s even the option to set an automated voice message, such as “leave it at the door”, if you’re caught in a Zoom call and can’t speak yourself.

You can also think of this video doorbell as an extra layer of security for your home when you’re away, since you’ll always be notified whenever someone approaches or even comes into your yard.

Shop the Ring Video Doorbell on sale here for $89 (down from $119).

Are you having some problems with the strength of your wi-fi? The eero 6 mesh router can provide fast, reliable connection to a range of 140 square metres and is compatible with all internet service providers. It uses Wi-Fi 6, which allows for a fast performance with less bandwidth congestion.

The eero Pro 6, on the other hand, is a tri-band mesh router, which gives an additional 5GHz for improved speed and capacity. Its coverage is even greater when you have three set up, allowing you to cover up to 560 square metres, which is ideal for multi-storey homes.

Check out the best eero mesh router deals below:

Shop the full range here.

Up to 28% off Ring Spotlight Cams

For those who want to level up their home security, the Ring Spotlight Cam series is an affordable option that allows two-way talk, colour night vision, sirens and motion-activated spotlights.

At the moment there’s two deals thanks to Prime Day’s early access sale, on the Ring Spotlight Cam and Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. Both are battery-operated, which means you can install them yourself without the assistance of a professional.

As for their differences, the Pro sports 3D motion detection and Bird’s Eye View, with customisable motion zones that extend up to 30 feet.

You can shop either security camera below:

Check out the rest of Amazon’s early access Prime Day sales here.