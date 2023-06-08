Volvo’s New EV in Australia Looks to Compete With the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3

Volvo has announced Australian pricing and specifications for the upcoming EX30, a smaller electric SUV than its XC40.

As reported by Drive, the EX30 will start at $59,990 in Australia, at the same price point as the Cupra Born, slightly above the Polestar 2 (at $58,091) and below the Tesla Model 3 ($61,300).

The big difference is that the EX30 is a small SUV, with a similar interior to the Polestar 2 (which of course makes sense, given Polestar is a Volvo subsidiary).

Over on the Australian website, the maximum range of the EX30 is rated at 480km WLTP, with a 10-80 per cent DC fast charging time of 26 minutes across all three models.

The models and pricing are as follows:

Volvo EX30 Single Motor Extended Plus: $59,990 (480km WLTP range)

Volvo Ex30 Single Motor Extended Ultra: $64,990 (480km WLTP range)

Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra: $69,990 (460km WLTP range).

As noted by Which Car, Volvo has not confirmed whether or not the cheapest model, the Single Motor RWD (with 344km WLTP range), will be coming to Australia.

The Single Motor Extended Plus variant comes with a two-tone roof, 19-inch alloy wheels, a power-operated tailgate, auto-dimming side mirrors, autonomous emergency braking, and driver assistance technology, such as lane-keep assist, lane centring assist, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

The Extended Ultra model builds upon this by adding a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree camera, automatic parking, power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel and tinted rear windows.

Finally, the Twin Motor variant adds 20-inch alloy wheels, with two motors and an AWD drivetrain. another AWD EV is very welcome at this price point.

Broadly, the EX30 has five seats, with a height of 1,549mm, a width of 1,837mm, and a height of 1,549mm. Its max cargo capacity is 904 litres, with a maximum towing capacity of 1,600kg.

Drive confirmed that the Volvo Ex30 is due to arrive in Australia later this year.

I’m very excited for the Volvo to arrive – if it’s anything like the Polestar 2, which was our favourite EV of 2022, then it’ll be a terrific car.