Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights Gets The Last of Us Haunted House

Can you survive The Last of Us? You’ll get your chance this spooky season, when Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning, post-pandemic video game spreads its Clickers for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando.

It’s important to note that the all-new haunted house focuses on the original video games rather than HBO’s hit series. However, it’s still exciting to see Universal Creative’s take on the property and see it get inventive with its own take on the video game story for its 10th anniversary. So while Horror Nights guest shouldn’t expect TV moments come to life, The Last of Us creator, TV series so-creator, and Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is onboard to oversee the haunted house. “As a massive fan — and frequent attendee — of Halloween Horror Nights, we are honoured to have The Last of Us included in this year’s lineup. It has been an incredible thrill for us at Naughty Dog to collaborate with Universal, bringing the world of the game to life, focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans know so well,” Druckmann said in the Universal Studios release. “Having just celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us it’s a perfect time for our fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and come face-to-terrifying-face with Clickers, Raiders, and much more!”

Honestly, we’re breathing a sigh of relief that the likeness of Pedro Pascal is safe from getting the horrifying mask-cast treatment used to represent stars like Bruce Campbell and Lupita Nyong’o in Universal’s Evil Dead and Us houses. Take a look at the chilling Last of Us attraction preview below. The annual haunted house event starts September 1 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 7 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The maze is described as a nightmare journey into a “world of carnage and mayhem as [guests] follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected. As guests encounter the Infected — Runners, Stalkers, and Clickers — along with the Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game, such as the creepy and desolate Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive.”

