The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 Drops on Netflix June 29

Sabina Graves

Published 4 hours ago: June 9, 2023 at 10:35 am -
Image: Netflix

There’s now a date for the return of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he slashes through monarchs, mages, and beasts on a mission to protect Princess Ciri (Freya Allen).

Netflix announced that season 3 of The Witcher will be broken up into two parts and now we’ve got release details with Volume 1 (episodes 1-5) being released globally on June 29, with Volume 2 (episodes 6-8) to follow on July 27. This will mark the last season Henry Cavill will star in the series before Liam Hemsworth steps in.

Netflix Australia has confirmed it’ll be the 29th for us, too.

Watch the trailer below!

Returning players including Yennefer (Anya Charlotra) guide Ciri into safety in the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she guides her apprentice in magic to uncover more about her powers. Unbeknownst to Geralt’s reunited found family, they discover they’ve arrived in a new lawless land of dark magic and corruption. Once again, needing to fight back or giving in to the darkness.

Watch The Witcher Season 3 Vol. 1 on June 29 and Vol.2 on July 27 on Netflix.

Head over here to check out everything coming to Netflix this month, or here for our recommendations of other TV shows that we think are worth your time.

