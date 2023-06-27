The Witcher Producers Teases the Changeover From Henry Cavill

Meet the kids of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Doctor Who set pictures reunite the Doctor with an old friend. Plus, get a look at this week’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. To me, my Spoilers!

Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the upcoming sequel’s cast on Twitter.

New friends and old friends… pic.twitter.com/S4al4gRZ8k — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) June 24, 2023

Saw X

Relatedly, another Twitter post teasing the Saw X logo suggests the first teaser will release later this week.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The cast and crew of Dial of Destiny discuss the film’s action sequences in a new featurette.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Elsewhere, Seth Rogen introduces each member of his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles voice cast in a new Mutant Mayhem featurette.

Transmorphers: Mech Beasts

The Asylum’s Transmorphers franchise returns with a Rise of the Beasts mockbuster available on VOD this Friday.

The Witcher

During a recent interview with Yahoo! (via Redanian Intelligence), The Witcher producer Tomek Baginski stated Liam Hemsworth’s introduction as the new Geralt of Rivia will be “very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially book five.”

We have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam. Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it’s also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five. It’s very lore accurate. It’s very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless. But at the same time it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see.

Doctor Who

Meanwhile, new behind-the-scenes photos see Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor riding an orange vespa with Bonnie Langford as the returning companion, Melanie Bush.

They look great together! pic.twitter.com/mbEyR0JKP5 — Doctor Who Home (@DoctorWhoHome1) June 26, 2023

Outlander

Jamie is “pulled back into the Revolutionary War” in the synopsis for “A Most Uncomfortable Woman,” the fourth episode of season seven.

On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary War. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to life in the 1980s.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paul Wesley’s James T. Kirk returns in photos from “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Head over to Comic Book to see the rest.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal

Finally, Emma returns home in a clip from this week’s season finale of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.