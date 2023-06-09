Superman Legacy Could Be Close to Finding Its Clark and Lois

Director Travis Knight teases Laika’s epic battles for its adaptation of Wildwood. Get a look at the French remake of One Cut of the Dead. Plus, what’s coming on Riverdale, and What We Do In the Shadows sets its season 5 premiere date. To me, my spoilers!

Superman Legacy

Deadline reports that casting for the lead roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane has narrowed down to at least 3 potential candidates for each role ahead of more screen tests this month. Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, and Tom Brittney are allegedly in contention for Clark/Superman, while Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, and Phoebe Dynevor are in the running to play Lois.

The Purge 6

In conversation with Variety, The Purge creator James DeMonaco revealed he’s finished a script for a sixth movie he admits isn’t “completely different” from the first five.

It’s not completely different than previous movies, but it’s a new America that we’re entering int. In The Forever Purge, America kind of collapsed, and it’s really kind of mapped itself according to different ideologies. The states are based on sexuality, religion and ideology. So we’ve broken apart and the state of discord is at its worst. We enter The Purge in that world.

Wildwood

During a recent interview with Empire, director Travis Knight discussed animating the “huge” stop-motion “battle sequence” in Laika’s upcoming film adaptation of Wildwood, the 2011 fantasy novel by Decemberists frontman, Colin Meloy.

It’s the single most difficult thing we’re tackling on this movie. We’re starting to chip away and tentatively stepping into, like, ‘Oh God, oh God, oh God, how are we gonna do this?’ But I think it’s going to work. And you’ll tell me when the film’s all done if it did. Stop-motion films tend to look like they’re shot on a table-top, because they are. Moving a physical object a frame at a time and trying to give it life, that’s its own challenge. And then you bring all the kineticism you would have in a live-action action movie…it’s so hard.

Suitable Flesh

Bloody-Disgusting has new images from Suitable Flesh, the upcoming film adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Things on the Doorstep starring Heather Graham. Click through to see the rest.

Relatedly, co-star Barbara Crampton shared the film’s poster on Twitter.

Blue Beetle

DC has also released a motion poster for the Blue Beetle movie coming to theatres this August 18.

The Flash

Barry Allen introduces the Flash Ring to the other Barry Allen in a new clip.

Fit check. 🔥⚡ THE FLASH – only in theaters June 16, tickets available now. #TheFlashMovie

Til Death Do Us Part

A runaway bride “must fight for survival against her vengeful former fiancé and his seven deadly groomsmen” in the trailer for Til Death Do Us Part, a new film from the creator of the Final Destination franchise.

Final Cut

Kino Lorber has also released a new trailer for Final Cut, the French-language remake of One Cut of the Dead from Academy Award winner, Michel Hazanavicius.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

During a recent press junket attended by Screen Rant, Rebecca Romijn teased the “very big swings” taken in the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

We’ve taken some very big swings genre-wise in season 2…we have a few episodes coming up that are really out there, so we’re very proud of them. We’re very excited.

Anson Mount echoed her statement, adding:

We had a couple of episodes in that first season that [the network executives] weren’t too sure about. And both of those episodes are ones that popped for us. And so, they gave our showrunners a lot more freedom to play with, with genre. Akiva [Goldsman’s] mantra continues to be ‘Star Trek can be a lot of things’. So we’re not just playing with the message that can be told, but within the episodic structure, we can play with how we get there. And genre has been a fun way of us talking with the writers about what we haven’t done that we would like to do. That makes everybody excited to be there.

Secret Invasion

Marvel also has a new Secret Invasion poster asking, “who do you trust?” amongst its star-studded cast.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #SecretInvasion, streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX has additionally released a poster for the fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows premiering this July 13 — and features Guillermo with little bat wings!

Dig up your coffins and dust off your capes. FX's What We Do In The Shadows returns 7.13 on FX. Stream on Hulu.

Riverdale

Finally, Betty and Veronica host a sexy sleepover while the rest of the gang process their trauma in the trailer for “After the Fall,” the June 21 return episode of Riverdale.