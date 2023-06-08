Star Wars: Ahsoka Takes on the Heir to the Empire August 23

We’ve long known that Star Wars’ Clone Wars-born heroine would be making the jump from cameos on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett to her own live-action series, Ahsoka, this August — and now we have a precise date, August 23, to add to our countdown calendars.

Here’s a look at the latest TV spot, which showcases Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, back to lead a band of Dave Filoni universe-created misfits to take on the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who we last saw on Star Wars: Rebels disappearing with Ezra Bridger. The whispers of Thrawn as “Heir to the Empire” is enough for Tano to rope in Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), taking on the animated characters in live-action roles.

Disney+ also shared a trio of images with the date announcement; the first you can see at the top of this post. Here are two more:

Image: Lucasfilm

Image: Lucasfilm

The series also stars the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger.

Ahsoka is written by Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. The series premieres on Disney+ August 23.