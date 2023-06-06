This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Featuring an Extra 20% Off Lenovo Laptops

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

Lenovo is also throwing a sale over at its eBay Australia store right now, allowing you to take an extra 20 per cent off its already reduced prices. All you need to do is use the code LENMAY23 at checkout to have the discount applied to your order.

We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.

Best laptop deals

If you’re after a solid gaming laptop, you can’t overlook the MSI Thin GF63. This speedy laptop features a 144GHz refresh rate, a cooling booster for marathon sessions, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU and Intel Core i5-12450H processor..

Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:

Use the code SAVB3 to save a little extra these items:

Best monitor deals

A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.

If you’re going to invest in a monitor, you ought to go for gold with LG’s 49-inch ultra wide curved monitor. With its curved screen, you’ll be able to work for hours with decreased eye strain, while enjoying picture-perfect quality when watching videos or editing photos.

Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:

Best keyboard deals

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? The Razer BlackWidow V3 mini keyboard is a 65 per cent sized one, which means more space to scribble down notes or accessorise your desk. But it also allows you to move your fingers across the board much more quickly and smoothly than you’d manage with a full-sized one.

Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:

Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $159.96 (down from $199.95)

Best mouse deals

The Razer Orochi V2 is a wireless gaming mouse that is lightweight and built to last. Its battery life can last up to 950 hours via Bluetooth, and it can endure up to 60 million clicks. It’s the perfect mouse for a marathon gamer.

Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:

Best headset deals

The headset you wear while gaming can make a big difference to the way you play. Aside from blocking out any and all outside noises, the right headset will also allow you to hear enemy footsteps from a distance or immerse yourself deeper into the world as you explore.

The best deal going for a gaming headset right now is on the Razer Opus X in bright green. It’s currently $121.20 off, which is pretty solid considering it sports active noise cancellation, built-in microphones and 60ms low latency connection.

Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:

Other PC accessory deals

So you’ve got your gaming computer, necessary peripherals and your speedy internet plan of choice – but do you have an appropriate router that can optimise its performance?

You see, gaming routers can streamline your internet traffic to make your connection more efficient and faster. Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider.

Ultimately, they're capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you're handed by your internet provider. That's why we recommend upgrading to the ASUS ROG Rapture gaming router, that's currently on sale for $189 off. It can handle speeds up to 6,000Mbps and offer coverage for larger homes, which is great if your office is further away.