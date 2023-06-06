This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Featuring an Extra 20% Off Lenovo Laptops

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or PC accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.
Lenovo is also throwing a sale over at its eBay Australia store right now, allowing you to take an extra 20 per cent off its already reduced prices. All you need to do is use the code LENMAY23 at checkout to have the discount applied to your order.
We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.
Table of Contents
Best laptop deals
If you’re after a solid gaming laptop, you can’t overlook the MSI Thin GF63. This speedy laptop features a 144GHz refresh rate, a cooling booster for marathon sessions, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU and Intel Core i5-12450H processor..
- Acer Aspire 3 Laptop – now $581.02 with the code SAVA3 (down from $699.99)
- Apple MacBook Pro 16″ with M1 Max chip 1TB SSD/32GB (Space Grey) – now $3,999.99 (down from $4,294)
- GIGABYTE AORUS 17H BXF-74AU554SH Intel i7 Gaming Laptop – now $3,798.90 (down from $4,708.99)
- HP EliteBook 645 G9 14″ FHD Laptop – now $1,179.99 (down from $1.499.99)
- HP EliteBook 835 G9 13.3″ Laptop – now $1,416.55 with the code JUN202310 (down from $2,665.95)
- MSI Thin GF63 12VE-002AU 15.6″ i5 Gaming Laptop – now $1,398.99 (down from $2,022.99)
- MSI Vector GP77 13VG-040AU 17.3in Gaming Laptop – now $3,199 (down from $4,099)
Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:
- Lenovo D22e-20 21.45 inch FHD Monitor – now $135.20 (down from $199)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 – now $1,999.20 (down from $2,499)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 5i – now $2,799.20 (down from $3,499)
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro – now $2,159.20 (down from $2,969.19)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 – now $1,439.20 (down from $2,199)
- Lenovo Yoga 7 – now $1,599.20 (down from $2,479)
- Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 – now $1,679.20 (down from $2,749)
- Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i – now $1,839.20 (down from $2,299)
Use the code SAVB3 to save a little extra these items:
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 i5-1135G7 Laptop – now $891.42 (down from $1,619.99)
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga G4 2-in-1 Laptop – now $1,212.49 (down from $2,199)
Best monitor deals
A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.
If you’re going to invest in a monitor, you ought to go for gold with LG’s 49-inch ultra wide curved monitor. With its curved screen, you’ll be able to work for hours with decreased eye strain, while enjoying picture-perfect quality when watching videos or editing photos.
- ASUS 27 WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $523.48 with the code SAVA8 (down from $766)
- LG 49WL95C-WE 49-inch UltraWide 5K Dual QHD IPS Curved Monitor – now $1,959 (down from $2,499)
- Philips V-Line 23.8″ Monitor with Speaker – now $158.90 (down from $205.99)
- Samsung CR500 27″ Full HD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $201.90 (down from $295.99)
Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:
- Lenovo D22e-20 – 21.45 inch FHD Monitor – now $135.20 (down from $199)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i – now $799.20 (down from $1,299)
- Lenovo ThinkVision S27e-20 27-inch FHD Monitor – now $239.20 (down from $379)
- Lenovo ThinkVision T25d-10 25-inch 16:10 Monitor – now $335.20 (down from $519)
- Lenovo ThinkVision T27h-30 – 27 inch USB-C Monitor – now $519.20 (down from $699)
Best keyboard deals
Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? The Razer BlackWidow V3 mini keyboard is a 65 per cent sized one, which means more space to scribble down notes or accessorise your desk. But it also allows you to move your fingers across the board much more quickly and smoothly than you’d manage with a full-sized one.
- ASUS TUF Gaming K1 Keyboard – now $64.95 (down from $99)
- Onikuma G26 + CW905 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and Optical Mouse Bundle – now $79 (down from $149)
- Onikuma G27 Wired Keyboard – now $69 (down from $139)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $108 (down from $189)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $149.99 (down from $269.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Yellow Switch) – now $158.76 (down from $394.95)
Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:
- Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $159.96 (down from $199.95)
Best mouse deals
The Razer Orochi V2 is a wireless gaming mouse that is lightweight and built to last. Its battery life can last up to 950 hours via Bluetooth, and it can endure up to 60 million clicks. It’s the perfect mouse for a marathon gamer.
- Onikuma CW902 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $25 (down from $59)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse (Black) — now $69 (down from $129)
Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:
- Lenovo Essential Compact Wireless Mouse – now $23.20 (down from $29)
- Lenovo Go Multi-Device Mouse – now $79.20 (down from $99)
- Lenovo Go Wireless Vertical Mouse – now $103.20 (down from $129)
- Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $119.20 (down from $149)
- Lenovo 300 Wireless Compact Mouse – now $19.96 (down from $24.95)
Best headset deals
The headset you wear while gaming can make a big difference to the way you play. Aside from blocking out any and all outside noises, the right headset will also allow you to hear enemy footsteps from a distance or immerse yourself deeper into the world as you explore.
The best deal going for a gaming headset right now is on the Razer Opus X in bright green. It’s currently $121.20 off, which is pretty solid considering it sports active noise cancellation, built-in microphones and 60ms low latency connection.
- EPOS H3 Hybrid Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $119 (down from $259)
- EPOS H3PRO Hybrid Wireless Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset – now $239 (down from $399)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 Headset – now $129 (down from $319)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset – now $178 (down from $211.99)
- Razer Opus X Active Noise Cancellation Headset (Green) – now $48.75 (down from $169.95)
Use the code LENMAY23 to save an additional 20 per cent:
- Lenovo Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset – now $79.20 (down from $99)
- Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $87.20 (down from $150)
Other PC accessory deals
So you’ve got your gaming computer, necessary peripherals and your speedy internet plan of choice – but do you have an appropriate router that can optimise its performance?
You see, gaming routers can streamline your internet traffic to make your connection more efficient and faster. Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider.
Ultimately, they’re capable of handling more data and at a faster rate than the ones that you’re handed by your internet provider. That’s why we recommend upgrading to the ASUS ROG Rapture gaming router, that’s currently on sale for $189 off. It can handle speeds up to 6,000Mbps and offer coverage for larger homes, which is great if your office is further away.
- AUSDOM AW651 HDR QHD 2K Zoomable Streaming Webcam with Tripod – now $99 (down from $199)
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band 2.5G Gaming Router – now $592.48 (down from $799)
- Razer Seiren X Microphone – now $89 (down from $139)
- Samsung 870 Evo 1TB 2.5″ SATA III SSD – now $118.95 (down from $229)
- Seagate IronWolf 3.5″ 8TB NAS SATA 3 HDD – now $279 (down from $640)