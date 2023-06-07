Optus’ EOFY Sale Includes a Lot of NBN and Mobile Deals

Another day, another round of end-of-financial-year sales. This time, these EOFY deals come from Optus, which is offering a lot of discounts across its range of mobile and NBN plans. These offers range from bonus smartwatches with select smartphones to additional discounts on fast NBN connections, and exclusive plans that are only available until the end of the month.

Here are all of Optus’ EOFY deals across mobile plans and NBN connections.

Optus EOFY deals for NBN plans

Optus already has some introductory offers for new NBN customers, but during this EOFY period, the provider is throwing additional discounts on top of these plans. In most cases, you’ll be able to save an additional $10 per month for the first six months you’re with one of Optus’ plans.

The best offer of this lot is Optus’ NBN 250 plan, which is now $89 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $119 per month thereafter. This now makes Optus one of the cheapest providers in the NBN 250 tier, and one of the fastest with typical evening speeds of 240Mbps.

However, there is a slight catch. If you cancel your plan within the first 36 months of your connection, you’ll need to pay Optus for the cost of the modem, which is calculated as $7 per remaining month (to a total of $252).

These NBN offers are available until June 30.

Optus EOFY deals for mobile plans

Optus has a few mobile plan deals running during its EOFY sale. First up, you can currently nab its starter pack 40GB plan for $15, instead of the usual $40. This offer is only available until June 14 and will revert back to the standard $40 price with your first renewal.

After that, most of Optus’ mobile offers involve extra data on your first three recharges, an introductory discount or both.

One of the best offers from Optus’ EOFY deals comes in the form of the Plus Promo Plan. With this plan, you’ll get a data allowance of 500GB for only $69 per month for the first 12 months of your connection, and then $89 per month thereafter. This makes it one of the best dollar-to-data plans on the market in terms of value, and you can see how it compares with other telcos here. This deal is available until June 30.

On top of these mobile plans, Optus is also knocking $300 off the device repayment cost for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, and will also throw in a bonus Galaxy Watch5. To get this discount, you’ll need to stay connected with your plan for the entire 24 or 36-month period.

You can find Optus’ EOFY deals for the Samsung Galaxy S23 range below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 plans

Samsung Galaxy S23+ plans

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plans

