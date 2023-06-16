Mortal Kombat 2 Has Found Some of Its Biggest Bads

Check out a veritable smorgasbord of Barbie clips. Doctor Who adds another young hero to its cast. Netflix sets a date for its Chicken Run sequel. Plus, Mads Mikkelsen discusses the chances of ever coming back to Hannibal, and some major Superman & Lois cast shakeups are on the way. To me, my spoilers!

Untitled Universal Monster Movie

Deadline reports Giancarlo Esposito has joined Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Newton, Angus Cloud and Will Catlett in the cast of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s mysterious new monster movie at Universal.

Mortal Kombat 2

Deadline also reports Martyn Ford, Desmond Chiam, Ana Thu Nguyen and Damon Herriman have joined the cast of the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel as Shao Kahn, Edenian King Jerrod, Queen Sindel, and the Netherrealm demon, Quan Chi, respectively.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match

Relatedly, IGN has our first look at the animated Johnny Cage movie in which the actor-turned-martial artist must rescue his co-star — Dirty Dancing’s Jennifer Grey (voicing herself) — from “a sinister secret society plotting a nefarious scheme.”

Photo: Warner Bros.

Barbie

Three new clips from Barbie see the living doll plan the ultimate house party, encounter the bizzare Barbie about her flat feet, and taking part in a high speed car chase.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Aardman has also released a quick teaser for the Chicken Run sequel premiering December 15 on Netflix.

CRACKING NEWS: it's the poultry movie event of the year! Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hatches on @netflix 15 December 2023!#ChickenRun #DawnOfTheNugget pic.twitter.com/w3hV2dtSLr — Aardman (@aardman) June 15, 2023

Superman & Lois

Deadline reports neither Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck or Sofia Hasmik have been asked to return for the fourth season of Superman & Lois at The CW.

Doctor Who

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV reports fourteen-year old Lenny Rush has joined the cast of Doctor Who’s fourteenth season as Morris, a new companion of Ncuti Gatwa’s incoming Doctor.

Clone High

According to Comic Book, Clone High has been officially renewed for a third season at MAX.

Hannibal

In conversation with Deadline, Mads Mikkelson stated there’s still a chance for a fourth season of Hannibal, though conceded the show’s cast and crew are “running out of time” to find the series’ a new “home.”

Always a chance…there’s always a chance. It’s all about finding a home for it. Of course, we’re running out of time. We can’t wait 20 years…but in the next couple years, if someone finds a home, we are all ready to take it up again.

Mads Mikkelsen on if he’d bring back his ‘Hannibal’ character, Hannibal Lecter pic.twitter.com/qhKJFFT60W — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2023

The Santa Clauses

Finally, Disney+ has released a new promotional image for the second season of The Santa Clauses on Instagram.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.