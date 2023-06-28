We Have a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Featuring a Limited Edition Indigenous-Designed Wrap to Give Away

Back in 2021, we declared the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was the pinnacle of the computer giant’s 2-in-1 design. Somehow, Microsoft improved on this with the Surface Pro 9. From all accounts, the latest 2-in-1 is fast, compact, and has a loooong battery life, all wrapped in a sleek, stylish form factor.

But now, it’s looking even better.

Microsoft has revealed it will be offering a limited edition Indigenous-designed Surface wrap, launched ahead of NAIDOC Week, which is July 3 through 7.

The new Surface wrap comes as a collaboration between three indigenous artists from Australia and New Zealand. Indigital, an Australian Edutech company that creates meaningful pathways for Indigenous people into the digital economy, worked in partnership with Microsoft and three First Nations artists – Lala Gutchen from Erub (Darnley) Island (Torres Strait), Kobi Sainty from Naarm (Melbourne), and Tawhanga Rika from Aotearoa (New Zealand) – to bring the wrap design to life.

While the Surface wrap is gorgeous, the design also tells an impactful story about the unique collaboration between three indigenous artists, two of which had never designed digitally before, and the common cultures between their geographically vast communities.

The limited-edition Surface wraps will be gifted with every Surface device sold at Microsoft’s flagship store in Sydney, with royalties supporting the three artists to further develop their careers. But Microsoft also wants to give one lucky Gizmodo Australia reader the option to call one theirs, for free

How do I win a Surface Pro 9?

Alright, you in? Here’s how to enter:

Hit the widget embedded in this piece below and pop your details in. We’ll need those to send the laptop out if you win. If you can’t see the widget, make sure you turn off your Adblock/extensions and then refresh this page. We’ll ask you to follow our Gizmodo Australia email newsletter, and then ask a simple question. That simple question is:

In 25 words or less, tell us the first thing you’ll do with your new Surface Pro 9.

Remember: it’s 25 words or less (so get creative, we expect you to bring your A-game), and you’ll need to be over 18 to enter. We only have one Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with wrap valued at RRP $1,649 to give away. The giveaway runs from June 28 through July 15, 2023. The draw date is July 17 and the winner will be notified within 24 hours of draw date.

You can check out the full terms and conditions in the entry widget if you’d like to know more. Good luck, and I thoroughly look forward to reading your responses.

Note that the laptop in this giveaway is technically a separate device to the Surface Pro 9 With 5G (which we reviewed) – that model uses a Microsoft CPU and GPU, which aren’t as widely supported as Intel, AMD, and Nvidia counterparts. You can read more about the specs of the Surface Pro 9 on the Microsoft website.