‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Lego and Disney Team Up for Their Biggest Castle Yet

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 4 hours ago: June 25, 2023 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:cinderella
creative worksdanish culture canondanish designdisneyentertainment culturefilmslegolego timelinemickey mousethe lego moviethe princess and the frogwalt disney world
Lego and Disney Team Up for Their Biggest Castle Yet
Lego's new Disney castle is almost 800 pieces larger than the last one. (Image: Lego)

What’s the first thing you think of when you think of Disney? No, not Mickey Mouse, though he’s probably second. It’s a castle. Maybe you see a physical castle like the ones at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, or maybe it’s one in the studio logo seen before most of its films. But either way, Disney and castles are synonymous, and that’s why it’s teamed up with Lego to release the biggest, boldest Disney castle yet.

Next month, Disney is releasing a brand new Lego castle that’s comprised of 4,837 pieces (that’s almost 800 more pieces than the previous castle released in 2016). It features references to 14 classic Disney films, and comes with eight minifigures, two of each from Snow White, Cinderella, The Princess and the Frog, and Tangled.

Retailing for $599, it’ll be available to Lego VIPs beginning July 1 and to everyone else on July 4. Check out these images.

When you wish upon a star…

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Full view

Image: Lego Image: Lego

The minifigures

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Mid-build

Image: Lego Image: Lego

More building

Image: Lego Image: Lego

On display

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Mid-build, top down

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Finishing touches

Image: Lego Image: Lego

A few close-ups of the back

Image: Lego Image: Lego

The tower

Image: Lego Image: Lego

Ground floor

Image: Lego Image: Lego
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.