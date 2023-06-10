LEGO Celebrates Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Making Wonders Series

Go behind the scenes to see how those LEGO stop motion movies come to life with the magic of Disney.

In the latest episode of Making Wonder, the Disney YouTube series that celebrates Disney100 with incredible LEGO builds inspired by beloved Disney stories and characters. Here’s a first look at the Disney Princess Enchanted Treehouse through a tale created by hosts Mari Copeny and Nicole Laeno with the help of Dani Iglesias (Disney Live Entertainment) and Stop Motion Animator, Kevin Ulrich from The LEGO Group.

In the episode above, the hosts learn the ropes of great storytelling with Disney and LEGO creatives to take audiences on an adventure that might inspire some stop-motion movie making of their own. It’s so cool to see how the set up goes between breaking a story and applying it to the mini-figs roped into a fun Disney Princess crossover.

The Enchanted Treehouse set is a real release you can get your hands on and from the looks of it comes with 13 Disney Heroines to play and create your own fairytale adventures with. But if you want your own mini-figs like Mari and Nicole you’ll need to go to a LEGO store location to build yourself.