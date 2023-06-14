‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
John Romita Sr., An Icon of Superhero Comics, Has Died

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

June 14, 2023
Filed to:comics
Photo: AP, AP

The comics industry has lost one of the most prolific artists it has ever seen: John Romita Sr., a titan who defined the look of Spider-Man for generations, and other countless Marvel series and beyond, has died.

Romita’s son, John Jr. — himself an artist in his father’s footsteps, and currently working on the latest run of Amazing Spider-Man — confirmed the news on social media tonight.

“I say this with a heavy heart, My father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honour to follow in his footsteps,” Romita Jr. tweeted. “Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the greatest man I ever met.”

This story is updating…

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

