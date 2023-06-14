John Romita Sr., An Icon of Superhero Comics, Has Died

The comics industry has lost one of the most prolific artists it has ever seen: John Romita Sr., a titan who defined the look of Spider-Man for generations, and other countless Marvel series and beyond, has died.

Romita’s son, John Jr. — himself an artist in his father’s footsteps, and currently working on the latest run of Amazing Spider-Man — confirmed the news on social media tonight.

I say this with a heavy heart, My father passed away peacefully in his sleep. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family.

He was the greatest man I ever met. pic.twitter.com/Pe2K3ywbWX — John Romita JR (@JrRomita) June 14, 2023

This story is updating…

