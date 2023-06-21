Hyundai’s Hydrogen System Will Power Aussie Startup’s Electric Plane Trials

Dovetail Electric Aviation, an Aussie electric aviation startup currently working with airliner Rex to retrofit planes with electric motors, has announced that it will be using Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel cell system to power its electric powertrains.

In case you didn’t know, hydrogen powertrains and systems are basically electric systems. The big difference is that, for example, where an electric car is powered by a battery, a hydrogen car is powered by a hydrogen battery. The hydrogen is converted into electricity, which powers the motor. The same goes for planes, and now, Dovetail Aviation has selected the Hyundai ‘HTWO’ system for its trials (HTWO doesn’t actually spell anything out, but it symbolically is meant to represent the hydrogen molecule and humanity).

Hyundai’s HTWO system is actually quite versatile. Over on the carmaker’s website, it’s shown as a potential powertrain for cars, trams, buses, boats, and power generators. Planes aren’t mentioned on the website, but I guess there’s space to add more after this announcement.

Dovetail said that the Hyundai HTWO system will be integrated into the ‘Iron Bird’ plane, which was successfully tested back in February with a 250kW battery. The HTWO will be used as a prior step to full-scale trials of the electric-powered trains, with the first flights expected in early 2024.

“This opportunity will enable us to combine our expertise in aviation with HTWO’s expertise in fuel cell technology to develop innovative solutions for a sustainable future in aviation,” Dovetail Electric Aviation CEO David Doral said.

Back in January, Dovetail snatched up $3 million in funding from the federal government to develop its conversions of turbine-powered planes to fully electric.

The hope is that this hydrogen system will assist Dovetail with the development of its electric propulsion system, attempting to make the Australian aviation industry greener.

Personally, I can’t wait to one day fly in an electric plane.