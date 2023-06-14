The Best Protective Covers to Protect Your New Kindle or Kobo eReader

So you’ve bought a new eReader and whether it’s your first one or an upgrade, you’re going to need a case. Even though most eReaders are fairly durable, if you want to ensure the longevity of your device, please do us all a favour and find a protective case that will safeguard it from scratches, drops and falls.

Even though I have a great track record of rarely dropping my phone, my Kindle gets flung around quite often for something I read from religiously. I don’t even want to imagine the amount of scratches and cracks that I could’ve christened the thing with if I’d gone without a compatible case.

To help you out, I’ve dug up some of my favourite eReader cases for both Kindle and Kobo, so you can keep your device protected and looking aesthetically pleasing at the same time.

Just be sure to check your eReader’s make and model to ensure you’ve selected the right size before you checkout.

Best Kindle eReader covers

Amazon

If you want a protective case that will undoubtedly fit your Kindle, then you go straight to the source. Amazon Australia has its own line of compatible cases to match its range of eReaders, from the budget-friendly Paperwhite edition to the luxe Kindle Oasis.

Each of the designs are simplistic, come in a range of colours and are made from a bunch of different materials, including faux leather, fabric and even cork. Each one snaps onto your Kindle and has a flippable cover that you can use to protect your Kindle from accidental scratches or spillages.

Check them out below:

MOKASE

If you’re on a budget, MOKASE have a bunch of cheap Kindle cases that will protect your eReader just as well as the branded ones. These ones look the same, but its shells are made from a hard plastic material and feature a microfibre interior. MOKASE’s covers also come in an array of colours and patterns, from a purple marble to a print of Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

These cases also put your Kindle to sleep once you flip the cover over it, which will help conserve your eReader’s battery life and protect it from damage. MOKASE also happens to cater to older Kindle generations in case you’re still making do with your 5th Gen Paperwhite.

Where to buy: Amazon ($16.99) | eBay (from $22.72)

I happen to own a Tersely Slimshell Cover that fits my Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) and highly recommend it. It’s extremely similar in price and design, but offers a much wider variety of patterns to choose from if you want to jazz your Kindle up.

Strapsicle

The problem with most eReaders is that you can’t comfortably grip them while holding them up in the air, unless you stick a pop socket on the back.

With Strapsicle, you can slide your hand behind one or both of its straps and prevent it from falling flat on your face while reading it with your arm hovering in the air. It’s even handy on your morning commute, since you can secure it to your palm and move between carriages or hop of the bus and continue to read as you walk to work.

Strapsicle’s hands straps are easy-to-install and come in a wide variety of colour options. However, the only catch is that they don’t offer as much protection for your screen, so you may need to invest in a Kindle screen protector to go with it. All four corners are fairly protected against bumps and drops, so long as you use two straps instead of one.

For what it’s worth, my Kindle is currently fitted with a Strapsicle and it’s been a breeze reading in bed at night without my eReader slipping from between my fingers.

Where to buy: Amazon ($22.90) | eBay ($30.90)

WALNEW

WALNEW’s Kindle covers are a great choice if you’re someone who prefers to read hands-free. In addition to its durable case, it comes with a little kickstand that you can use to prop up your Kindle on the table, but it also has a handle that you can slip your hand through in case you want to hold it up while in the bath or reading late at night in bed.

Keep in mind that unfortunately this case is only compatible with the 10th Gen 2018 release. This Ayotu-branded one is an excellent substitute for those with the newer 2021 edition.

Where to buy: Amazon (from $15.99)

Make Your Own

Alternatively, if you don’t like any of the options mentioned above, you can DIY an eReader cover using a few arts and crafting materials.

One of the easiest ways to create an eReader cover is by choosing a clear protective case that you can fill with cut-outs, dried flowers, butterflies, glitter or whatever floats your boat. You can even attach a pop socket. There’s no need for glue, but maybe a pair of scissors.

To do it, simply flip your Kindle on its back, arrange your materials in any fashion then once you’re happy with it, carefully snap or stretch the clear case over it and voila! Since all cases are designed to sit tightly on your eReader, you won’t the decorations slide around. You can even easily replace them later on if you want to freshen things up.

Best Kobo eReader covers

Kobo’s SleepCover range

You don’t have to look very far if you need a good cover for your Kobo eReader. Kobo has its very own colourful range of eReader cases, dubbed “SleepCovers”.

Most feature built-in stands, so you can prop it up in a number of ways to read hands-free. It also automatically wakes your Kobo eReader every time you open its cover and puts it in Sleep Mode as you close it.

You can check out more SleepCovers for other Kobo models here.

T Tersely

Ereaders are undoubtedly expensive, so it’s understandable that you might want to swing for a cheap cover if you’ve just dropped hundreds of dollars on your new Kobo.

Tersely’s smart covers are a good dupe for its SleepCovers, right down to the foldable stand that’s built into its design. This one only fits the Kobo Libra 2, but you can grab this one for the Clara HD.

Where to buy: Amazon ($24.99) | eBay ($34.74)

WALNEW

If you prefer to go cover-less with your Kobo eReader, you should at the very least get a slipcase or pouch to store it in while travelling or when it’s not being used. This WALNEW case is a good fit for most Kobo devices since it can fit any eReader that’s up to 6-inches, such as the Kobo Clara.

This case features a faux suede exterior and a magnetic closure so you can easily seal it off from water or prevent accidental slip-outs.

Where to buy: Amazon ($18.99) | eBay ($29.55)