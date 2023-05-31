You’ll Need Batman’s Budget For All the Best LEGO Sets Arriving in June

For LEGO fans, June is the perfect month to hunker down with a thick instruction book and thousands of plastic bricks. Although June arrives with dozens of new LEGO sets in tow, we’ve sifted through the impending arrivals and highlighted the best sets to add to your collection.

Leading the charge in June is the new Batman Batcave Shadow Box that will scratch both display and play itches, as well as another addition to LEGO’s ever-growing collection of retro gaming homages with a miniature replica of a Pac-Man arcade cabinet that won’t drain your pockets of quarters.

LEGO Icons Pac–Man Arcade

Image: Lego

Available starting on June 4 for $AU399.99, the 2,651-piece LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade machine will be impossible for ‘80s kids raised in shopping mall arcades to resist. It not only features authentic graphics from the original Pac-Man arcade cabinets, it’s also got a light-up coin slot, and a hand-cranked mechanism that makes Pac-Man, Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde navigate a brick-built maze.

LEGO DC Batcave Shadow Box

Image: Lego

The honour of being the largest LEGO set arriving in June is the 3,981-piece Batcave Shadow Box recreating the Dark Knight’s headquarters as seen in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. The set includes a Batmobile, a lair full of play features including a Batcomputer and a vault full of Battoys, plus seven minifigures featuring our first Christopher Walken fig. The whole thing even folds away into a shadowbox with the interior left revealed through the iconic Batlogo.

It will be available soon for $AU599.99.

LEGO 100 Years of Disney Animation Icons

Image: Lego

Starting on June 1, you can express your love of Disney through LEGO with this $AU89.99, 1,022-piece set that includes build instructions to recreate 72 different Disney characters on 12, 8×8-stud plates that can be framed and individually displayed on a desk, or grouped into a 3×3 collage and hung on a wall.

LEGO Up-Scaled Minifigure

Image: Lego

You could only buy LEGO’s scaled-up Captain Redbeard minifigure by visiting the company’s HQ in Denmark, which was a genuine tragedy given Redbeard is often considered the best LEGO minifigure of all time. As a consolation prize, starting on June 1 you can grab this 654-piece, generic Up-Scaled LEGO Minifigure for $AU79.99, which features the same level of articulation as smaller minifigures, which can actually ride inside and control this towering twin from a secret cockpit under its hat.

LEGO Jurassic Park Visitor Centre: T. rex & Raptor Attack

Image: Lego

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Jurassic Park first hitting theatres with five new themed LEGO sets recreating iconic moments from the film. The largest is the 693-piece Visitor Centre: T. rex & Raptor Attack which includes six minifigures, a velociraptor, a T. rex skeleton, and a moulded T. rex figure that can go on a rampage and destroy the entire set. It will be available starting on June 1 for $AU189.99.

LEGO Jurassic Park Triceratops Research

Image: Lego

Do you worry your LEGO collection doesn’t have as much poop as you’d like? The easy solution is to drop $AU84.99 on this 281-piece Triceratops Research set on June 1, which includes a Jurassic Park tour vehicle, Ellie and Malcolm minifigures, a moulded triceratops, and one big pile of brick-built poop.

LEGO Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery

Image: Lego

The 512-piece, Brachiosaurus Discovery set includes the tallest minifigure-scale LEGO dino figure released to date, with a moulded Brachiosaurus towering over Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and John Hammond. The set also includes a Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler that can hold all three minifigures, and a tall tree with an observation deck. It will be available starting on June 1 for $AU139.99.

LEGO Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush

Image: Lego

Is it worth spending $AU42.99 on a 211-piece set just to get a minifigure-scale can of Barbasol shaving cream? Obviously, but the Dilophosaurus Ambush will also come with a Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler, a Dilophosaurus, and a Dennis Nedry minifigure when it’s available starting on June 1.

LEGO Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape

Image: Lego

Technically, this set is designed for younger builders aged four and up with a simplified design and just 137-pieces which means it should be fully assembled before they lose interest. But it’s still worth considering for older collectors with Ellie Satler and Robert Muldoon minifigures, and a moulded Velociraptor looking for an easy meal. “Clever girl!” It will be available starting on June 1 for $AU52.99.

LEGO Ninjago City Markets

Image: Lego

The third largest set this month, available starting on June 4 for $AU549.99, comes from one of LEGO’s longest-running collections and animated series. The 2,405-piece Ninjago City Markets is absolutely packed with four levels of play features including a working cable car, a wheelchair lift from the subway station, 21 minifigures, and a bathroom at Sushimi’s sushi bar with a toilet that actually flushes poop down to the sewer.

LEGO Land Rover Classic Defender

Image: Lego

Don’t have $AU369.99 to spend on LEGO’s 2,336-piece Land Rover Defender 90 model? You can save yourself $345 and opt for this 150-piece, minifigure scale Land Rover Defender instead. It doesn’t have anywhere near as much functionality, but it’s got four wheels plus a spare, a roof rack, storage space in the back, and a $AU24.99 price tag when it’s available starting on June 1.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue

Image: Lego

If LEGO’s 905-piece Bugatti Bolide Agile feels awfully familiar to you, it’s because you’ve definitely already seen it before. The company previously released a yellow version of the supercar with the same piece count and functionality, but starting on June 1 it will be available in blue instead, for $AU79.99.