Yes, Instagram Is Down

If you’re unable to access your Instagram account right now, I guess it’s time to get out of bed. But, it’s Monday morning and those of you working from home today are no doubt annoyed you can’t stay in bed doomscrolling for 20 more minutes.

While nothing official has been reported by Instagram, the app is reportedly down for some users, us included.

Over on Downdetector.com, there are currently over 1,100 user-generated reports of an outage.

It seems refreshing your home page does nothing except return an error.

The outage is nice fodder for the creation of memes and other posts poking fun at devout users of the app having to check other social media sites like Twitter to see whether Insta’s down or whether there’s just a problem with their account. Us, it was us.

Everyone running to Twitter cuz their INSTAGRAM IS DOWN! pic.twitter.com/kUI4ZHFR1R — INSTAGRAM DOWN (@instagramdownnn) May 21, 2023

The last time we reported an Instagram outage was in September. At the time, the folks at Insta confirmed the access issues on their Twitter handle saying, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown.”

I’m sure it is a pretty big inconvenience for some people who use the app to communicate via DM or who use it to run business accounts.

We’ll keep you updated as to what happened and when it’s all cleared up so you can once again go about scrolling the thirst traps, vacation pics, and reels you may or may not be engaging with.

This article has been updated since it was first published.