The Babylon 5 Animated Movie Will Reunite Stars Old and New

Last week delivered the shocking news that Babylon 5, already on the precipice of a live-action re-imagining, would make its return even sooner as a brand new animated movie from series architect J. Michael Straczynski. Now, we know exactly what it’s about — and who’s returning to the franchise decades later.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the film is titled Babylon 5: The Road Home, and is set to release sometime this summer from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The Road Home will be largely set in the same continuity of the iconic ‘90s TV and movie series, with a twist — as it follows commander of Babylon 5 John Sheridan, played by returning series star Bruce Boxleitner, as he is thrust into alternate timelines and realities and attempts to find his way back to his own existence, reuniting with familiar characters and “discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.”

Alongside Boxleitner, returning voice cast for The Road Home includes Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. New voices will reprise classic characters played by actors who have passed in the years since Babylon 5 ended; Rebecca Riedy will play Delenn, formerly played in the show by Mira Furlan, Phil LaMarr replaces Richard Biggs as Dr. Franklin, Anthony Hansen will replace Jerry Doyle as Michael Garibaldi, Paul Guyet replaces Tim Choate as Zathras, while Andrew Morgado will replace Andreas Katsulas as G’Kar and Piotr Michael replaces Rance Howard as John’s father, David Sheridan.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.