Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, it’s somehow Monday again so here we go with another tech news briefing to kick your week off.

1. G7 Summit leaders call for stricter AI ‘guardrails’

World leaders on late Friday addressed their concerns about AI at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, suggesting that “guardrails” should be put in place to monitor the evolving technology. It’s the first time AI discussion has been brought to the table at the G7, at least in such a public way. The conversation comes as experts warn against the harmful effects of AI, and while much of the dialogue has revolved around ChatGPT, experts have expressed concern over AI’s involvement in the health sector as well. Read more about it here.

2. Russia ain’t doing a think about Medibank hack, apparently

Crikey is reporting that the Australian Federal Police has given Russian authorities the names and whereabouts of the Medibank hackers, but that the authorities have done nothing about it. The info was divulged in a Sydney Morning Herald article that’s hidden behind a paywall, but the Crikey summary tells us AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw revealed he handed over the intel, which he told Australians back in November, but alas.

3. Google Search competitor backs away from the fight

Over to The Verge and it’s reporting that wannabe Google competitor Neeva is shutting down its search engine. The info came via a report from The Information, which, again, is paywalled, but The Verge linked us to Neeva’s blog post on the situation. “Over the next few weeks, we will be shutting down neeva.com and our consumer search product, and shifting to a new area of focus,” the blog post said. That new area of focus? AI, of course.

4. Samsung to stay with Google, for now

Staying on search and the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that Samsung Electronics has suspended an internal review that contemplated changing its smartphones’ default search engine from Google to Microsoft’s Bing. Samsung will be sticking with Google, at least for now.

5. DoorDash allegedly charging iPhone users more

According to a class-action lawsuit filed against DoorDash, the food delivery service is charging iPhone users more than those wielding an Android handset. The lawsuit, brought to our attention by 9to5Mac, alleges that DoorDash uses vague “delivery charges” fees as a way to mask the higher prices being paid by iPhone users. It alleges that DoorDash engages in a “fraudulent scheme to charge and collect misleading, premium, and hidden fees from consumers for deliveries that DoorDash does not perform and for food that DoorDash does not sell.”

BONUS ITEM: We get most of our bonus item content from Instagram, but as Instagram is down, here’s what Twitter served up.

Mark Zuckerberg trying to fix the Instagram issues #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/9K5vW0QiVU — #PKSDT (@VodkaTweetz) May 21, 2023

Have a wonderful week ahead, folks.